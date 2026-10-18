Ferrari tipped to bring major SF-26 updates for final stretch of 2026

Ferrari is gearing up for a crucial phase in the Formula 1 championship, with reports suggesting that the team is bringing a substantial aerodynamic update to Austin.

According to recent reports from Motorsport, the Italian outfit is focusing its efforts on a redesigned floor, revised sidepods, and bodywork changes for the SF-26 as it looks to solve recent performance deficits and boost top speed.

The main objective of the new floor specification is to increase overall downforce and manage airflow under the car, widening the operating window so engineers can run less extreme setups.

Adjustments to the sidepods and engine cover cooling openings aim to reduce drag, addressing the speed gap to rivals on the straights.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Azerbaijan GP © XPB Images

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It is expected that the new floor will arrive next weekend for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

However, it is believed that the revised sidepods and bodywork will arrive imminently, but will more likely make their first appearance for the Mexico City Grand Prix, the week after the United States Grand Prix.

With only six races left in the 2026 season, the paddock is in the final push for the year before attention turns to the 2027 campaign.

Ferrari currently finds itself in second place in the Constructors’ Championship and third and fifth in the Drivers’ Championship, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Italian factory will want to maintain its position in the standings, as Red Bull has experienced a recent resurgence, with Max Verstappen winning the last two Grands Prix, and now sitting in fourth place in the Drivers’ Championship.

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Ferrari will continue to develop its SF-26 car

Red Bull could also become a late challenger for Ferrari’s second place in the Constructors’ Championship, as they sit 112 points behind the Italians and could make a late push for the positions.

These new upgrades that Ferrari is reportedly bringing will look to solidify its position and push for late-season dominance over its rivals.