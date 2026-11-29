Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he lost at least seven or eight seconds during the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix after experiencing a bizarre issue under Virtual Safety Car conditions.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion recovered from ninth on the grid to finish sixth at the Lusail International Circuit, one position ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

However, Hamilton was left frustrated after experiencing an issue with the information being displayed on his steering wheel during a Virtual Safety Car period.

Under Virtual Safety Car conditions, drivers are required to adhere to a minimum time delta to ensure they reduce their speed sufficiently whilst maintaining the gaps between cars.

Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

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However, Hamilton explained that he was also having to adhere to additional speed restrictions associated with a yellow flag sector, whilst watching the Mercedes ahead of him pull away.

“I was just behind the Mercedes. They pitted and just overtook me, and normally, when the VSC page comes up, you stick to a delta; you can't go below that delta,” Hamilton explained following the Qatar Grand Prix.

“And then when you get to a yellow section, you have to go extra slow, like if there's a crash on that corner. And I was basically in that for that whole last sector, and the Mercedes was just pulling away, and I was like, what's going on here? So I lost seconds from then.”

Hamilton's frustrations were compounded when the information on his steering wheel continued to switch between two different display pages as he rounded the final corner.

Lewis Hamilton

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The Ferrari driver revealed that the Virtual Safety Car display had remained active on his steering wheel, with Leclerc subsequently overtaking him.

Hamilton estimated that the issue had cost him upwards of seven or eight seconds during the race.

“And then I came around the last corner, and it was still switching between two different pages. And it didn't switch off VSC,” Hamilton continued.

“So then Charles went flying past. I was like, what the what's going on? So, I must have lost seven or eight seconds, something crazy, and maybe more, um, which was a bit frustrating.”