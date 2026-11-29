Andrea Kimi Antonelli has explained why he offered to give up victory at the Qatar Grand Prix to his Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate George Russell.

World champion Antonelli was twice heard offering to cede victory to Russell over team radio late in the race after unfortunate damage ruined his team-mate’s chances of contending for victory.

Mercedes responded by telling Antonelli there was no need and the 20-year-old Italian ultimately went on to claim his 10th win of the season by over half a minute from Russell, who had to settle with second.

Antonelli revealed he made the grand gesture because he wanted to help Russell secure runner-up spot in the championship.

Russell fended off Antonelli early on

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But with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen running fourth, the Dutchman already had second place in the drivers’ standings wrapped up.

“Obviously, as a team, we're trying to help George for the championship, and we know how important it is for the team as well," Antonelli said.

"So I was willing to give it back, knowing the situation. But then the team said that it was fine, and I just kept on with my race.

"The car was unreal, and the pace in the race was just unbelievable, especially in free air. That last stint, doing 25s when trying to push a little bit more, and the car was just on rails, and it was a real pleasure to drive.

"This was the best car of the season so far. So I'm really proud of the team for the job that they've done, especially trying to understand this new package, and obviously I feel for George. He had quite a bit of damage, so it would have been a nice battle in the race.”

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Antonelli took his 10th win of 2026

Asked whether he would have accepted Antonelli letting him through to win, Russell simply replied: “No.

“At this point in the season, getting the one-two, it’s been a while since we’ve stood on the podium together, so, yeah, that’s all I can say.”

The race summed up the story of Russell’s season, which has been plagued by bad luck and misfortune.

Early in the race, Mercedes intervened to stop Antonelli attacking Russell as they ran first and second.

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