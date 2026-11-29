Lewis Hamilton has defended Ferrari's decision to impose team orders in the closing stages of the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, believing the Italian squad were right to prioritise the constructors' championship.

Hamilton recovered from ninth on the grid to finish sixth at the Lusail International Circuit, one position ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque driver had closed onto the back of Hamilton in the latter stages of the race, but Ferrari opted against allowing their drivers to switch positions.

The decision came just a week after Hamilton and Leclerc clashed on track during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, Hamilton believes Ferrari made the correct decision in Qatar, insisting there was little benefit to the team in allowing Leclerc through.

Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

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“The sole goal this weekend is that we need those points. There's no difference, really, if Charles is ahead, if Charles is sixth and I'm seventh, as long as we get sixth and seventh, hold on to those points so we can get constructors,” Hamilton explained following the Qatar Grand Prix.

“But in the last race, when challenges were made, it didn't work out so well and why risk it today? So I think as a team, I think it's probably the smartest decision. I mean, I love to race, but at this point we're trying to secure that. The guys ahead are really caning it at the moment and pulling a lot of points on us.”

With neither Ferrari driver fighting for a position in the drivers' championship that Hamilton considered worth risking the team's points haul for, the seven-time world champion saw little reason for the pair to battle in Qatar.

However, Hamilton is hopeful that Ferrari's drivers will be afforded greater freedom to race each other at next weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“So there was just absolutely no need at this point. We're not fighting for anything in the championship. It'll just be better to bring the points home, but hopefully next week, now that we've got that done, maybe next week we can get back to racing better.”

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Charles Leclerc © XPB Images

Meanwhile, Leclerc revealed that Ferrari's decision did not come as a surprise to him, as the team had already outlined their instructions to both drivers before the race.

However, the Monegasque hinted that he had been surprised by what unfolded during the earlier stages of the Qatar Grand Prix.

“At the end of the day, it was very clear the instructions that we'd had before the race. So it didn't come as a surprise. Maybe the first part of the race was a bit more of a surprise, but I've done my part, and I'm happy with that,” Leclerc said.