Christian Horner mocks Guenther Steiner's F1 legacy

Christian Horner has made a jab at his old colleague, Guenther Steiner, after the Italian-American became more well-known for his on-screen personality than his career in Formula 1.

Whilst Horner was in charge of Red Bull and fighting for victories and championships, Steiner, on the other hand, was the team principal at Haas between 2014 and 2023. During this time, the team's best Constructors’ Championship finish was fifth in 2018.

However, despite being a team principal of a Formula 1 team, Steiner is probably most famous for his appearances on the Netflix show, Drive To Survive.

It was on Drive To Survive that Formula 1 fans got to see Steiner’s personality come through and gained him more popularity than his work with Haas did.

Guenther Steiner

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During a recent interview with Autosport, Horner mentioned Steiner’s success through the Netflix show and made a dig at the former team principal.

Horner said, "These guys are making a TV show, so they're collecting hours and hours and hours of footage, and it all depends on how you edit something.

"You can make someone look like a villain or a hero, or vice versa. That show was incredibly successful because it suddenly lifted the veil on certain rivalries, personalities, the personalities of the pilots, and certain characters.

"Guenther Steiner has built a career out of this… I mean, I don't think he's ever scored a podium in Formula 1!"

"But good for him. He's a character, a pretty scary character when he worked for us, but yeah, he's brought a whole new fan base to the sport, and that's been fantastic."

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Guenther Steiner and Christian Horner © XPB Images

Horner and Steiner are now both on the sidelines, after Steiner was not renewed by Haas following the 2023 Formula 1 season, and Horner was dismissed from his role at Red Bull during the 2025 season.

The Brit was linked with a way back into Formula 1, but he has recently shut down rumours that suggested he would replace Fred Vasseur as the team principal at Ferrari.