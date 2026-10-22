Helmut Marko hits back at Christian Horner for “collection of untruths” amid bitter feud

Helmut Marko has labelled Christian Horner's new autobiography a "collection of untruths".

Marko has lashed out at Horner
Marko has lashed out at Horner

Helmut Marko has launched a scathing criticism of former Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner for making a “collection of untruths” in his new autobiography. 

Horner’s memoir ‘Drive’, which was released on 22 October, contains several bombshell claims and stinging criticisms of his former Red Bull colleague Marko.

The pair have been in a bitter feud following their respective exits from Red Bull and have exchanged barbed remarks about each other, with Marko accusing Horner of playing “dirty games” during his spell in charge. 

As well as blaming Marko for Red Bull’s junior failures, Horner, who was sacked after 20 years at the helm of the Milton Keynes squad in July 2025, claims Marko actively pushed for his dismissal and leaked internal and operational data to the media. 

Horner released his memoir today
Horner released his memoir today

Horner also said Marko never reached out when Beverley Allen, the mother of his daughter, died from eye cancer last year. 

Marko has now rubbished Horner’s claim in an interview with Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. 

"That's a collection of untruths of such a low calibre that I won't address them,” Marko said. 

"I only want to correct one claim: that I did indeed offer my condolences after the death of his ex-partner Beverly.” 

According to the publication, Marko showed the message to the journalist conducting the interview on his phone. 

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner together at Red Bull
Helmut Marko and Christian Horner together at Red Bull
© XPB Images

Marko also hit out at the timing of Horner’s book release, which coincides with the fourth anniversary of the death of Red Bull co-owner and energy drink giant Dietrich Mateschitz. 

The 83-year-old Austrian believes this was an insensitive move from Horner. 

"The fact that the book is being published on the very day Dietrich Mateschitz died is an embarrassment,” he said. 

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Helmut Marko hits back at Christian Horner for “collection of untruths” amid bitter feud
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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