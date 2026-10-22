British star Freddie Slater handed F1 practice debut by Audi

British teenage sensation Freddie Slater will make his Formula 1 practice debut with Audi at the Mexico City Grand Prix next weekend.

Mexico will be the first of two FP1 outings for 18-year-old Slater, who will also make an appearance in opening practice at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil next month.

Slater was the first driver to be signed to Audi’s driver development programme at the start of this year.

The German brand’s protege finished runner-up in the Formula 3 championship this year in an impressive rookie season.

Slater became Audi's first junior driver this year

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Slater, who is a champion in Italian F4 and Formula Regional Europe, was the highest-placed rookie as he missed out on the title to Ugo Ugochukwu.

He will make the step up to Formula 2 in 2027 with Invicta.

“Getting behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car at a grand prix weekend is a big moment for me and something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid,” Slater said.

“I’ve learned a lot this year, and these free practice outings with Audi will be another opportunity to keep gaining on-track experience. Being part of the Audi Driver Development Programme has already given me some incredible opportunities, and I am grateful for their trust and support.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out on track: my focus will be on doing the best job I can, helping the team with its programme and taking as many learnings as possible from both sessions.”

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Slater scored one feature race win in his rookie F3 season

Audi’s racing director and DDP director Allan McNish added: “We have seen Freddie making great progress throughout recent years, both on and off the track; it is the right time for Freddie to step up.

“These appearances in Mexico and Brazil will give him valuable experience of a Formula 1 race weekend, and another chance to continue his development before he steps up to Formula 2 next season.

“We are looking forward to seeing him in the R26 and supporting him through these two important FP1 sessions.”

Meanwhile, American Colton Herta will make his fourth FP1 appearance of the year for Cadillac at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin.

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