Audi reveals striking Singapore GP livery

Audi will debut a unique design celebrating Singaporean culture at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Audi Singapore livery
Audi Singapore livery
© Audi Sport

Audi Revolut F1 Team has unveiled a striking special livery for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, swapping its traditional color scheme for a unique design inspired by local Singaporean culture.

The German manufacturer, which fields drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, confirmed the one-off update for the Marina Bay Street Circuit as part of a joint initiative with title partner Revolut and official kit supplier adidas.

Featuring vibrant blue and purple hues paired with intricate graphics referencing vintage Singaporean architectural motifs, the updated look on the Audi R26 marks the team's latest bespoke race livery. Beyond the car itself, both Hulkenberg and Bortoleto will wear special-edition race suits and customized footwear throughout the Grand Prix weekend.

Special-edition liveries have become a staple of the Singapore night race, with teams frequently using the iconic illuminated backdrop of Marina Bay to showcase custom aesthetic designs. Audi's latest variant aims to blend high-performance engineering with local artistic heritage, celebrating the culture of the host nation.

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The revised look comes as Audi looks to build momentum under the Singapore lights following a demanding sequence of races across the flyaway leg. The team’s engineers and drivers hope the technical upgrades brought alongside the fresh visual package will help unlock vital mid-pack pace on the high-downforce street layout.

Both Hulkenberg and Bortoleto will debut the new livery on track during Friday's opening practice session at Marina Bay, before tackling the grueling 62-lap night race on Sunday.

This livery follows on from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, where Audi narrowly missed out on points as Hulkenberg finished in 11th place, with Gabriel Bortoleto further down the field in 18th.

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