Christian Horner reveals touching Red Bull gesture after 2026 Bahrain GP win

Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull phoned him after its win at the Bahrain GP

Christian Horner, ex-Red Bull F1 team boss
Christian Horner, ex-Red Bull F1 team boss
© XPB Images

Christian Horner says his former team, Red Bull, phoned him to thank him for his contribution in its first Formula 1 victory with its own power unit at the Bahrain Grand Prix this month.

Horner helmed Red Bull as team principal when it stepped into F1 in 2005 and remained in the post until midway through the 2025 season.

During his tenure, Horner oversaw the team’s rise to becoming four-time world champions with Sebastian Vettel between 2010 and 2013, before repeating that with Max Verstappen between 2021 and 2024.

But Horner also moved the team towards the foundation of Red Bull Powertrains to develop its Ford-backed engine that would come into use at the start of 2026.

Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

“It was an appreciated gesture”

That engine took its first victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, before claiming a second a week later at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Speaking at the Autosport Business Exchange, Horner revealed that Red Bull phoned him to acknowledge his role in that Sepang victory.

“We managed to do it on the chassis side, and then the challenge came: could we do it on the engine side?

“You know, we needed to have an engine after Honda announced their withdrawal in 2020.

Horner's role in 2026 Bahrain GP win was acknowledged by Red Bull
Horner's role in 2026 Bahrain GP win was acknowledged by Red Bull

“So we created this start-up company, Red Bull Powertrains, with the same philosophy of attracting the talent, giving people a chance, giving people the opportunity, and then empowering them and encouraging them to push the boundaries.

“I've been super proud to see how that engine has developed and delivered this year.

“It was an appreciated gesture, seeing that engine and knowing what went into it, the sweat and tears along the way.

“For all the men and women involved, it was an incredible, incredible achievement.

“And their 16th attempt to win a grand prix, which is very hard at the best of times.

“I was very grateful to both the shareholders who reached out, and [Red Bull CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff who reached out to thank me as well.

“It was quite a different call than I had from him 15 months earlier.”

Tags:

Red Bull
Christian Horner
Christian Horner reveals touching Red Bull gesture after 2026 Bahrain GP win
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Christian Horner claims Lewis Hamilton wanted Red Bull move in ‘secret meeting’
Lewis Hamilton approached Red Bull, according to Christian Horner's new book
F1 News
Christian Horner addresses controversial call to Michael Masi during Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 title decider
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen celebrate on the Abu Dhabi podium
F1 News
Christian Horner credits Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to “horrendous” 2021 title loss
Lewis Hamilton, Christian Horner, Abu Dhabi 2021
F1 News
Christian Horner "not the right man" for Ferrari as Fred Vasseur likened to team legend
Christian Horner, Fred Vasseur
F1 News
Max Verstappen claps back at online haters after GTWCE team-mate harassed
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Christian Horner mocks Guenther Steiner's F1 legacy
Guenther Steiner and Christian Horner

Latest News

F1 News
Christian Horner reveals touching Red Bull gesture after 2026 Bahrain GP win
3m ago
Christian Horner, ex-Red Bull F1 team boss
F1 News
F1 US Grand Prix: All special team liveries revealed
2h ago
Haas US GP special livery
F1 News
Mercedes hires moon mission astronaut for F1 team role
22h ago
Reid Wiseman, new Mercedes team ambassador
MotoGP News
Qatar issues fresh update on F1, MotoGP amid Middle East war escalation
23h ago
MotoGP Qatar 2025
F1 News
FIA boss outlines timeline for F1 V8 framework being agreed
21/10/26
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is adamant F1 will race in the Middle East

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reunited with title-winning Mercedes engineer poached by Ferrari
21/10/26
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Singapore GP
F1 News
Toto Wolff already “vetting” people for his Mercedes role as he lifts lid succession plans
21/10/26
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Singapore GP
F1 News
Mercedes crew for Singapore GP hadn't done a pit stop "for 15 years", team claims
21/10/26
Mercedes pit stop
F1 News
Christian Horner blames Helmut Marko for Red Bull junior failures
21/10/26
Helmut Marko and Christian Horner together at Red Bull
F1 News
Lando Norris makes “better decisions” vow as McLaren draws line under Singapore clash
21/10/26
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Singapore GP