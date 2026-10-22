Kim Kardashian drops cheeky hint about Lewis Hamilton in The Kardashians TV show

Kim Kardashian subtly spoke about Lewis Hamilton in an episode of The Kardashians.

Lewis Hamilton was referenced by Kim Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton was referenced by Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian made a subtle reference to her boyfriend, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, in an episode of The Kardashians

The American reality star hinted about her relationship with Hamilton during a conversation about ancestry with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe in the famous family’s latest show, The Kardashians

“I’m 50% Armenian, 44% British it says,” Kim says, before adding to a producer. “Funny I’m 44% British, if you know what I mean. That might really go over your head”. 

Kim once again later referenced Hamilton without directly naming him when speaking about her ‘manifest list’ - her personal checklist of traits and qualities that she looks for in a romantic partner. 

Kardashian was in attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix
Kardashian was in attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix

She hinted that “every single box on my manifest list was checked”, adding that she’s “really, really happy” but “that’s all I’ll say for right now.” 

Hamilton and Kardashian are believed to have been dating since the start of the year, with their first public appearance coming at the Super Bowl in February. 

The pair have been spotted in public together on several occasions, including a number of holidays, and have shared images of themselves together on their respective social media platforms. 

46-year-old Kardashian has 344 million Instagram followers, while Hamilton, 41, has 44.2million - the most of any F1 driver by far. 

Kardashian attended the recent Singapore Grand Prix to support Hamilton and was spotted in the back of the Ferrari garage. 

Kardashian watched boyfriend Hamilton celebrate his P2 finish
Kardashian watched boyfriend Hamilton celebrate his P2 finish

She also spoke with Martin Brundle on the grid after famously snubbing the F1 legend ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, which marked Kardashian’s first visit to the paddock. 

Hamilton has also remained tight-lipped about his romance with Kardashian. 

Asked about her support following a second-place finish in Monaco, the Ferrari driver said: "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support. 

“But, you know, with my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you and she does that for me every day."

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Kim Kardashian drops cheeky hint about Lewis Hamilton in The Kardashians TV show
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Christian Horner claims Lewis Hamilton wanted Red Bull move in ‘secret meeting’
Lewis Hamilton approached Red Bull, according to Christian Horner's new book
F1 News
Christian Horner addresses controversial call to Michael Masi during Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 title decider
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen celebrate on the Abu Dhabi podium
F1 News
Christian Horner credits Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to “horrendous” 2021 title loss
Lewis Hamilton, Christian Horner, Abu Dhabi 2021
F1 News
Christian Horner "not the right man" for Ferrari as Fred Vasseur likened to team legend
Christian Horner, Fred Vasseur
F1 News
Ferrari tipped to bring major SF-26 updates for final stretch of 2026
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Anthony Hamilton pays tribute to "friend" Max Verstappen at GT World Challenge race
Anthony Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Latest News

F1 News
Helmut Marko hits back at Christian Horner's “collection of untruths”
2m ago
Marko has lashed out at Horner
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli won't get champagne if he’s crowned F1 champion at US GP
23m ago
Antonelli won't be able to celebrate with champagne on the podium in Austin
F1 News
Kim Kardashian drops cheeky hint about Lewis Hamilton in The Kardashians
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton was referenced by Kim Kardashian
F1 News
How Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the United States GP
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli stands on the verge of F1 history
F1 News
When is the next F1 race? United States Grand Prix dates and schedule
1h ago
Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 United States Grand Prix

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Christian Horner reveals touching Red Bull gesture after 2026 Bahrain GP win
4h ago
Christian Horner, ex-Red Bull F1 team boss
F1 News
F1 US Grand Prix: All special team liveries revealed
6h ago
Haas US GP special livery
F1 News
Mercedes hires moon mission astronaut for F1 team role
21/10/26
Reid Wiseman, new Mercedes team ambassador
MotoGP News
Qatar issues fresh update on F1, MotoGP amid Middle East war escalation
21/10/26
MotoGP Qatar 2025
F1 News
FIA boss outlines timeline for F1 V8 framework being agreed
21/10/26
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is adamant F1 will race in the Middle East