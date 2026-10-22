Kim Kardashian drops cheeky hint about Lewis Hamilton in The Kardashians TV show

Kim Kardashian made a subtle reference to her boyfriend, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, in an episode of The Kardashians.

The American reality star hinted about her relationship with Hamilton during a conversation about ancestry with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe in the famous family’s latest show, The Kardashians.

“I’m 50% Armenian, 44% British it says,” Kim says, before adding to a producer. “Funny I’m 44% British, if you know what I mean. That might really go over your head”.

Kim once again later referenced Hamilton without directly naming him when speaking about her ‘manifest list’ - her personal checklist of traits and qualities that she looks for in a romantic partner.

Kardashian was in attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix

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She hinted that “every single box on my manifest list was checked”, adding that she’s “really, really happy” but “that’s all I’ll say for right now.”

Hamilton and Kardashian are believed to have been dating since the start of the year, with their first public appearance coming at the Super Bowl in February.

The pair have been spotted in public together on several occasions, including a number of holidays, and have shared images of themselves together on their respective social media platforms.

46-year-old Kardashian has 344 million Instagram followers, while Hamilton, 41, has 44.2million - the most of any F1 driver by far.

Kardashian attended the recent Singapore Grand Prix to support Hamilton and was spotted in the back of the Ferrari garage.

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Kardashian watched boyfriend Hamilton celebrate his P2 finish

She also spoke with Martin Brundle on the grid after famously snubbing the F1 legend ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, which marked Kardashian’s first visit to the paddock.

Hamilton has also remained tight-lipped about his romance with Kardashian.

Asked about her support following a second-place finish in Monaco, the Ferrari driver said: "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support.

“But, you know, with my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you and she does that for me every day."

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