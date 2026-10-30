F1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
© XPB Images

The opening session of the weekend at the Mexico Grand Prix saw Ferrari top the timesheets once again, a week after their successful Friday at the United States Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets as he continues to look for his first victory since the British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes drivers ended the session in second and third place, with Kimi Antonelli in second and Frederik Vesti in third.

Lewis Hamilton was 0.738 seconds behind his teammate, as he ended the opening session in fourth place for Ferrari.

Ayumu Iwasa replaced Max Verstappen for Free Practice 1 and put in a good showing as he was 0.985 seconds slower than Leclerc and ended up in fifth place.

Pierre Gasly was inside the top ten as he ended up in sixth place for Alpine, with Fernando Alonso one place behind him in seventh.

McLaren was in eighth place with Oscar Piastri, and the British duo of Oliver Bearman and Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top ten in ninth and tenth place.

2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - FP1 results
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.128
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0.659
3Frederik VestiDNKMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0.733
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0.738
5Ayumu IwasaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing0.985
6Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1.082
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1.229
8Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1.248
9Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1.284
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1.35
11Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing1.417
12Nikola TsolovBGRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1.476
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1.48
14Gabriele MiniITABWT Alpine F1 Team1.818
15Ryo HirakawaJPNTGR Haas F1 Team1.854
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1.878
17Leonardo FornaroliITAMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2.107
18Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team2.267
19Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team2.675
20Luke BrowningGBRAtlassian Williams F1 Team2.741
21Freddie SlaterGBRAudi Revolut F1 Team2.817
22Colton HertaUSACadillac F1 Team3.237

Tags:

F1
Mexico
Charles Leclerc

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