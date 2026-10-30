F1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

The opening session of the weekend at the Mexico Grand Prix saw Ferrari top the timesheets once again, a week after their successful Friday at the United States Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets as he continues to look for his first victory since the British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes drivers ended the session in second and third place, with Kimi Antonelli in second and Frederik Vesti in third.

Lewis Hamilton was 0.738 seconds behind his teammate, as he ended the opening session in fourth place for Ferrari.

Ayumu Iwasa replaced Max Verstappen for Free Practice 1 and put in a good showing as he was 0.985 seconds slower than Leclerc and ended up in fifth place.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Gasly was inside the top ten as he ended up in sixth place for Alpine, with Fernando Alonso one place behind him in seventh.

McLaren was in eighth place with Oscar Piastri, and the British duo of Oliver Bearman and Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top ten in ninth and tenth place.

2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - FP1 results 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.128 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0.659 3 Frederik Vesti DNK Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0.733 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0.738 5 Ayumu Iwasa JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0.985 6 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1.082 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1.229 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1.248 9 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1.284 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1.35 11 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1.417 12 Nikola Tsolov BGR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1.476 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1.48 14 Gabriele Mini ITA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1.818 15 Ryo Hirakawa JPN TGR Haas F1 Team 1.854 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1.878 17 Leonardo Fornaroli ITA McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2.107 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 2.267 19 Jak Crawford USA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 2.675 20 Luke Browning GBR Atlassian Williams F1 Team 2.741 21 Freddie Slater GBR Audi Revolut F1 Team 2.817 22 Colton Herta USA Cadillac F1 Team 3.237