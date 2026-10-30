F1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
The opening session of the weekend at the Mexico Grand Prix saw Ferrari top the timesheets once again, a week after their successful Friday at the United States Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets as he continues to look for his first victory since the British Grand Prix.
The Mercedes drivers ended the session in second and third place, with Kimi Antonelli in second and Frederik Vesti in third.
Lewis Hamilton was 0.738 seconds behind his teammate, as he ended the opening session in fourth place for Ferrari.
Ayumu Iwasa replaced Max Verstappen for Free Practice 1 and put in a good showing as he was 0.985 seconds slower than Leclerc and ended up in fifth place.
Pierre Gasly was inside the top ten as he ended up in sixth place for Alpine, with Fernando Alonso one place behind him in seventh.
McLaren was in eighth place with Oscar Piastri, and the British duo of Oliver Bearman and Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top ten in ninth and tenth place.
|2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - FP1 results
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.128
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0.659
|3
|Frederik Vesti
|DNK
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0.733
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0.738
|5
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0.985
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1.082
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1.229
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1.248
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1.284
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1.35
|11
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1.417
|12
|Nikola Tsolov
|BGR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1.476
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1.48
|14
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1.818
|15
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1.854
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1.878
|17
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|ITA
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2.107
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|2.267
|19
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|2.675
|20
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|2.741
|21
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2.817
|22
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Cadillac F1 Team
|3.237