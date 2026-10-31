Esteban Ocon denies being violent in first words since losing Haas F1 seat

Esteban Ocon has released a statement addressing speculation surrounding the nature of his dismissal at Haas.

Esteban Ocon has responded to his Haas exit
Esteban Ocon has responded to his Haas exit

Esteban Ocon has denied he used violence after admitting there was a “difference in viewpoints” at Haas before he lost his Formula 1 seat at the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The Frenchman was suddenly dropped by Haas without explanation on Saturday morning, just hours before final practice got underway at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and replaced by reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa. 

Haas gave no explanation for Ocon being benched midway through the weekend, leading to speculation of a major fallout behind the scenes at the American team. 

French newspaper L’Equipe reported that a potentially physical altercation occurred between Ocon and Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu on Friday evening after practice. 

Ocon was dropped by Haas without explanation
Ocon was dropped by Haas without explanation

Ocon has now issued a statement addressing the rumours and has rejected claims that “any form of physical violence was used”. 

“Following the recent decision from Haas F1 Team confirming that I will not be participating in this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, I wish to formally address some media reports and speculation surrounding the situation,” Ocon’s statement read. 

“Last night, a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved. Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature.

“I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding.

“I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed.

“Further updates will be communicated in due course.”

Reserve driver Hirakawa has been drafted in to replace Ocon
Reserve driver Hirakawa has been drafted in to replace Ocon

Ocon had a dispute with race engineer Laura Mueller towards the end of second practice on Friday. 

The exchange over team radio went as follows:

Laura Mueller: “We've swapped the high fuel run to medium because Ollie's [tyre] appearance is not great."

Esteban Ocon: “Still doing soft, right?”

LM: “No, we have to do medium.”

EO: “No, no, I wanted the soft, like, don't do that to me. Come on.” 

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Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon denies being violent in first words since losing Haas F1 seat
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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