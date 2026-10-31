Max Verstappen blames traffic after ruined qualifying lap: 'I couldn't believe my eyes'

Max Verstappen qualified in fourth place for the Mexico Grand Prix, but will start from fifth place due to a one-place grid penalty.

However, the Dutch driver was in the running for pole position until the final sector of the circuit, where he encountered traffic. Verstappen met Lando Norris, who was on the right side of the track after locking up.

This, in turn, led to Verstappen locking up and ruining his lap, which was in contention for securing pole position for the Mexico Grand Prix.

After the session ended, Verstappen admitted that he lost his braking reference when he saw Norris at the side of the track when he arrived at Turn 12.

Max Verstappen

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Verstappen stated, “I arrived at turn 12, and then I picked up dirty air because they were driving so slowly. So, I already lost a bit of time there, but the lap was good. I think overall qualifying was very strong.

“I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw him. I saw the car on the right. So, you lose your braking reference, you have to enter at a little bit of a different angle to the braking point, and in such a tight corner, you can't afford that.

“So, that's when I locked up. For sure, we were in that fight for pole, which for me is of course the most important, because I think all weekend I've not been really happy with the car, but then in qualifying, we really improved the car, which I think is the most important.”

Max Verstappen © XPB Images

Verstappen has been dropped to fifth on the grid due to a grid penalty that he picked up on Friday due to a collision with Liam Lawson.

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There had been strong words after Free Practice from Verstappen towards Lawson, as he said it was ‘not very smart behavior’ from the Kiwi driver.