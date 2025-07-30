Lewis Hamilton ready to “cancel all my work” – but not for racing…

Lewis Hamilton has quipped he’s ready to “cancel all my work” for one thing… and it’s not related to motorsport.

While Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver, the seven-time world champion has long had interests outside of the racing world – from music and fashion to film and gaming.

A self-confessed avid gamer, Hamilton revealed at a fan Q&A during the Belgian Grand Prix that there’s one upcoming release he’s particularly hyped for - ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’

“I am a big gamer. Is anyone here a big gamer?” Hamilton asked the crowd.

“I play a lot of Call of Duty, for sure – something I enjoy. But I like Assassin’s Creed… what else… Gran Turismo.

I’m dying for the new Grand Theft Auto to come out. GTA 6! Yeah, that’s the one I’m waiting for. I’ll have to cancel all my work when that game comes out.”

‘GTA 6’ is arguably the most anticipated video game release in history.

Developed by Rockstar Games, it reportedly had over $1 billion spent on its development and is expected to release on May 26, 2026.

The good news for Hamilton is that the game will release between the 2026 Canadian and Monaco Grands Prix, giving him a chance to play the new title.

Hopefully for Hamilton’s sake, it’s some much-needed downtime away from a potential F1 title battle next year.

Hamilton’s tough Ferrari debut

Hamilton’s Ferrari move hasn’t lived up to expectations just yet.

In 13 races, Hamilton hasn’t finished higher than fourth.

Hamilton’s finest moment came in the sprint race at the Chinese GP, winning the race from pole position.

In recent rounds, Hamilton has showed signs of progress, out-qualifying Charles Leclerc on a more frequent basis.

Hamilton sits 30 points behind Leclerc in the drivers’ standings.

This weekend’s Hungarian GP could be Hamilton’s best chance of a podium so far.

Hamilton has an incredible record at the Hungaroring, winning there on eight previous occasions.

His most recent F1 pole position was at the 2023 Hungarian GP.