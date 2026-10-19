Max Verstappen team-mate reacts to GT clash that sparked backlash

Chris Lulham, who races for Max Verstappen’s team in GT World Challenge Europe, has apologised for a clash in the Portimao round that sparked online backlash.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Verstappen stepped into his own GT World Challenge Europe team last weekend at the Portimao finale.

Verstappen drove the No.3 Mercedes AMG alongside Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham throughout the Portimao weekend.

Barnicoat took the opening stint of last Sunday’s three-hour Endurance Cup race after starting 14th, before Lulham took over for the second stint.

Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao © GT World Challenge Europe

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Following a safety car period, Lulham was running inside the top eight when he clashed with the No.48 Mercedes at Turn 7.

The No.48 Mercedes was tipped into a spin, while Lulham earned the No.3 car a drive-through penalty.

This meant Verstappen had to fight back from outside of the top 20 when he jumped into the car for the final stint, with the Red Bull F1 driver taking the chequered flag ninth in his GTWCE debut.

Lulham received online abuse

Verstappen had to publicly condemn abuse being sent to Lulham in the wake of the GTWCE finale.

“I also feel I need to speak up about the hate and harassment Chris has received after the race,” Verstappen wrote on social media.

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“Everyone can have their opinions about what happened on track, but these personal attacks are not okay.

“Chris had a really strong stint and mistakes can happen.

“There’s no place for this kind of abuse in our sport or anywhere else.”

Lulham has now apologised to the crew of the No.48 Mercedes for the incident.

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“P9 finish after a rollercoaster race that looked promising,” he wrote.

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“Contact with the 48 resulting in a driver-through penalty took us out of the podium hunt.

“Apologies to them and how it affected their weekend. It was a massive team effort to get the car turned around and on pace for Saturday’s race after qualifying.

“Thanks to the guys [at] 2 Season Motorsport [who runs Team Verstappen’s GTWCE entry], Max Verstappen and Ben Barnicoat.

“Onto the next one.”

Barnicoat responded to Lulham, stating: “Top bloke and top driver. Loved driving with you, mate. Can’t wait to do it again.”

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