Max Verstappen claps back at online haters after GTWCE team-mate harassed

Max Verstappen has responded to online hate directed at GT World Challenge Europe team-mate, Chris Lulham, in the aftermath of yesterday’s race at Portimao.

The four-time F1 world champion delivered a stunning fightback during the final hour of the race, taking his No.3 Team Verstappen Mercedes from 24th to ninth at the flag.

Verstappen was driving alongside Ben Barnicoat and Lulham, with Barnicoat in charge of starting the race for the team.

Following a difficult qualifying session for the team on Friday, Barnicoat was able to take the No.3 Team Verstappen Mercedes up to second on the road, before pitting after a 66-minute run.

Max Verstappen © GT World Challenge Europe

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Barnicoat was then replaced by Lulham, who came out on track in eighth place before making contact with the No.11 Mercedes later on.

As a result of the collision, Lulham was given a drive-through penalty which put him down to 16th place.

When he pitted to allow Verstappen the chance of finishing the race behind the wheel, the team’s car had a mountain to climb, after exiting the pits down in 24th.

But in typical Verstappen fashion, the fightback started immediately as he made steady progress through the field.

Rising all the way to ninth at the finish, the impressive comeback did not stop online haters from directing abuse at Lulham for the incident.

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Verstappen has since responded on social media, saying: “I also feel I need to speak up about the hate and harassment Chris has received after the race. Everyone can have their opinions about what happened on track, but these personal attacks are not okay. Chris had a really strong stint and mistakes can happen.

“There’s no place for this kind of abuse in our sport or anywhere else”.

Verstappen, who was making his debut in the GT World Challenge Europe series, was pleased with the performance of the team, overall.

“Exciting weekend!” said the Red Bull driver. “Was very happy to be racing our GT3 car in Portimao. There were some ups and downs, but as a team we learnt a lot.