Full race results from Max Verstappen’s GT World Challenge Europe debut

Complete results and finishing positions from Portimao as GetSpeed Mercedes took victory while Max Verstappen fought back into the top 10 on his GT3 debut

Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao
© GT World Challenge Europe

The final race of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe season had a special guest as Max Verstappen made his debut in the series in the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing.

However, despite being a four-time Formula 1 world champion, Verstappen was not able to take his car to victory at Portimao. The Dutch driver did put together a commanding drive during his stint in the closing hour of the race.

At the end of the three-hour race, it was the No.17 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed that took overall victory at Portimao, and victory in the Pro Cup class.

Completing the podium were the No.80 Lionspeed GP Porsche in second place, with the No.2 Boutsen VDS Porsche in third place.

GT World Challenge Europe
GT World Challenge Europe
© GT World Challenge Europe

Rounding out the top five were the No.71 Selected Car Racing in fourth, who also took victory in the Gold Cup, with the No.30 Team WRT BMW finishing in fifth place overall, and took victory in the Silver Cup.

The top McLaren was the No.59 Garage 59 machine, which finished in sixth place, ahead of the No.998 Rowe Racing BMW, which took the chequered flag in seventh place. Behind this duo was the No.6 GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros Mercedes in eighth place.

In his debut in GT World Challenge Europe, Max Verstappen and the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing finished in ninth place.

Completing the top ten was the No.50 AF Corse Ferrari, and the winner of the Bronze Cup was the No.222 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes, which finished the race in 13th overall.

PositionCar No.TeamCarDriver 1Driver 2Driver 3
117Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeedMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOMaximilian GotzRalf AronFabian Schiller
280Lionspeed GPPorsche 911 GT3 R EVOThomas PreiningRicardo FellerBastian Buus
32Boutsen VDSPorsche 911 GT3 R EVOAlessio PicarielloDorian BoccolacciMorris Schuring
471Selected Car RacingFerrari 296 GT3 EVOSimon BirchMalte EbdrupFrederik Schandorff
530Team WRTBMW M4 GT3 EVOMatisse LismontAmaury CordeelIgnacio Montenegro
659Garage 59McLaren 720S GT3 EVODean MacdonaldJoseph LoakeJack Hawksworth
7998Rowe RacingBMW M4 GT3 EVOTim TramnitzUgo De WildeJens Klingmann
86GetSpeed Team Bartone BrosMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOAnthony BartoneCesar GazeauAurelien Panis
93Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen RacingMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBen BarnicoatChris LulhamMax Verstappen
1050AF CorseFerrari 296 GT3 EVOLilou WadouxAlbert CostaArthur Leclerc
1151AF CorseFerrari 296 GT3 EVONicola LacorteLorenzo FerrariTommaso Mosca
1234natural elements by Walkenhorst MotorsportAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOHenrique ChavesChristian KrognesJamie Day
132222Seas MotorsportMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOCharles DawsonReece BarrKiern Jewiss
1448Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTERMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOMaro EngelLuca StolzLucas Auer
1566Tresor Attempto RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIAriel LeviRocco MazzolaSebastian Ogaard
1664HRT Ford RacingFord Mustang GT3 EVOArjun MainiThomas DrouetFabio Scherer
1760JMW MotorsportFerrari 296 GT3 EVOKonsta LappalainenCasper StevensonGiacomo Altoe
1887Winward RacingMercedes-AMG GT3 EVORinat SalikhovGabriele PianaMarvin Dienst
195Optimum MotorsportMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGuilherme OliveiraDante RappangeMikey Porter
2058Garage 59McLaren 720S GT3 EVOBenjamin GoetheLouis PretteThomas Fleming
2165HRT Ford RacingFord Mustang GT3 EVOEduardo CosetengNicolas BaertMaxime Oosten
2298Rowe RacingBMW M4 GT3 EVOMarco WittmannJake DennisPhilipp Eng
2319Team MotoparkMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOChristian MansellAaron WalkerMarcos Siebert
2423Team RJNMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOHoratio Fitz-SimonMaxwell LynnBen Dorr
2525Sainteloc RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIIvan KlymenkoEzequiel Perez CompancEtienne Cheli
26992Paradine CompetitionBMW M4 GT3 EVODaryl de LeonChristian HahnJosh Rowledge
2742Oman Racing by Century MotorsportBMW M4 GT3 EVOAhmad Al HarthyJavier SagreraCalan Williams
284Optimum MotorsportMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOFreddie TomlinsonHarry GeorgeAdam Smalley
2952AF CorseFerrari 296 GT3 EVOMatias ZagazetaGilles StadbaderJef Machiels
3032Team WRTBMW M4 GT3 EVOJordan PepperCharles WeertsKelvin van der Linde
3199Tresor Attempto RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIAndrea FrassinetiAlex AkaDylan Pereira
32991Paradine CompetitionBMW M4 GT3 EVODarren LeungJames KellettRobert De Haan
3321Comtoyou RacingAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOOliver SoderstromSebastien BaudKobe Pauwels
3474Kessel RacingFerrari 296 GT3 EVODustin BlattnerLorenzo PatreseDennis Marschall
35555CSA RacingMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOJean-Baptiste SimmenauerJames HigginsLoris Cabirou
3677KPX MotorsportBMW M4 GT3 EVONigel SchoonderwoerdJop RappangeYelmer Buurman
3788Tresor Attempto RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IICarrie SchreinerDaniele di AmatoAleksei Nesov
3891Herberth MotorsportPorsche 911 GT3 R EVORalf BohnRobert RenauerHuub van Eijndhoven
3911Comtoyou RacingAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOAaron MussMarcelo TomasoniValentin Hasse-Clot
40111CSA RacingMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOJames KellJim PlaSimon Gachet
4112GetSpeed Team DubaiMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOGabriel RindoneTom KalenderMikael Grenier
4245Rinaldi RacingFerrari 296 GT3 EVODylan MedlerAxcil JefferiesDavid Perel
43999GetSpeed Team PCX RacingMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPatrick CharlaixJordan BoissonMarvin Klein
44914Razoon - more than racingPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVORichard WolfMax MutschlechnerLeo Pichler
458Car Collection MotorsportPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOReinhold KrahnPietro ArmanniJoel Sturm
4635Walkenhorst MotorsportAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOLucas LegeretMark KastelicMateo Villagomez
4789Lionspeed GPPorsche 911 GT3 R EVOBashar MardiniAlex FontanaPatrick Kolb
4841Razoon - more than racingPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOSeba MalucelliMarcos GomesAlan Hellmeister
4924Steller MotorsportChevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3 RMikkel MacKasper H. JensenDennis Lind
5046Team WRTBMW M4 GT3 EVOValentino RossiNeil VerhagenMax Hesse
5196Rutronik RacingLamborghini Temerario GT3Patric NiederhauserLuca EngstlerMarco Mapelli
5263TGI Team by GRTLamborghini Temerario GT3Franck PereraMaximilian PaulMirko Bortolotti
539Pure RxcingPorsche 911 GT3 R EVOMax HoferAiaksandr MalykhinMikkel Pedersen
5454Dinamic GTPorsche 911 GT3 R EVOTanart SathienthirakulAngus WhitesideFrancesco Simonazzi
55269High Class RacingPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOMax MoritzRaphael RennhoferKlaus Bachler
5620Team MotoparkMercedes-AMG GT3 EVONikita MazepinPhilip EllisDomink Baumann
577Comtoyou RacingAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVONicki ThiimRoss GunnMattia Drudi
5810Boutsen VDSPorsche 911 GT3 R EVORobin KnutssonGilles MagnusAlessandro Ghiretti
5944Greystone GTMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOTommy PintosJayden KellyJoshua Rattican
6084Eastalent RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IISimon ReicherChristopher HaaseMarkus Winkelhock
6193Ziggo Sport Tempesta RacingPorsche 911 GT3 R EVOChristopher FroggattLucas WolfEddier Cheever

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