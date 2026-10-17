Full race results from Max Verstappen’s GT World Challenge Europe debut
Complete results and finishing positions from Portimao as GetSpeed Mercedes took victory while Max Verstappen fought back into the top 10 on his GT3 debut
The final race of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe season had a special guest as Max Verstappen made his debut in the series in the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing.
However, despite being a four-time Formula 1 world champion, Verstappen was not able to take his car to victory at Portimao. The Dutch driver did put together a commanding drive during his stint in the closing hour of the race.
At the end of the three-hour race, it was the No.17 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed that took overall victory at Portimao, and victory in the Pro Cup class.
Completing the podium were the No.80 Lionspeed GP Porsche in second place, with the No.2 Boutsen VDS Porsche in third place.
Rounding out the top five were the No.71 Selected Car Racing in fourth, who also took victory in the Gold Cup, with the No.30 Team WRT BMW finishing in fifth place overall, and took victory in the Silver Cup.
The top McLaren was the No.59 Garage 59 machine, which finished in sixth place, ahead of the No.998 Rowe Racing BMW, which took the chequered flag in seventh place. Behind this duo was the No.6 GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros Mercedes in eighth place.
In his debut in GT World Challenge Europe, Max Verstappen and the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing finished in ninth place.
Completing the top ten was the No.50 AF Corse Ferrari, and the winner of the Bronze Cup was the No.222 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes, which finished the race in 13th overall.
|Position
|Car No.
|Team
|Car
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|1
|17
|Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Maximilian Gotz
|Ralf Aron
|Fabian Schiller
|2
|80
|Lionspeed GP
|Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO
|Thomas Preining
|Ricardo Feller
|Bastian Buus
|3
|2
|Boutsen VDS
|Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO
|Alessio Picariello
|Dorian Boccolacci
|Morris Schuring
|4
|71
|Selected Car Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Simon Birch
|Malte Ebdrup
|Frederik Schandorff
|5
|30
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Matisse Lismont
|Amaury Cordeel
|Ignacio Montenegro
|6
|59
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Dean Macdonald
|Joseph Loake
|Jack Hawksworth
|7
|998
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Tim Tramnitz
|Ugo De Wilde
|Jens Klingmann
|8
|6
|GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Anthony Bartone
|Cesar Gazeau
|Aurelien Panis
|9
|3
|Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Ben Barnicoat
|Chris Lulham
|Max Verstappen
|10
|50
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Lilou Wadoux
|Albert Costa
|Arthur Leclerc
|11
|51
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Nicola Lacorte
|Lorenzo Ferrari
|Tommaso Mosca
|12
|34
|natural elements by Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|Henrique Chaves
|Christian Krognes
|Jamie Day
|13
|222
|2Seas Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Charles Dawson
|Reece Barr
|Kiern Jewiss
|14
|48
|Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Maro Engel
|Luca Stolz
|Lucas Auer
|15
|66
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Ariel Levi
|Rocco Mazzola
|Sebastian Ogaard
|16
|64
|HRT Ford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO
|Arjun Maini
|Thomas Drouet
|Fabio Scherer
|17
|60
|JMW Motorsport
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Konsta Lappalainen
|Casper Stevenson
|Giacomo Altoe
|18
|87
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Rinat Salikhov
|Gabriele Piana
|Marvin Dienst
|19
|5
|Optimum Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Guilherme Oliveira
|Dante Rappange
|Mikey Porter
|20
|58
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Benjamin Goethe
|Louis Prette
|Thomas Fleming
|21
|65
|HRT Ford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO
|Eduardo Coseteng
|Nicolas Baert
|Maxime Oosten
|22
|98
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Marco Wittmann
|Jake Dennis
|Philipp Eng
|23
|19
|Team Motopark
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Christian Mansell
|Aaron Walker
|Marcos Siebert
|24
|23
|Team RJN
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Horatio Fitz-Simon
|Maxwell Lynn
|Ben Dorr
|25
|25
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Ivan Klymenko
|Ezequiel Perez Companc
|Etienne Cheli
|26
|992
|Paradine Competition
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Daryl de Leon
|Christian Hahn
|Josh Rowledge
|27
|42
|Oman Racing by Century Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Ahmad Al Harthy
|Javier Sagrera
|Calan Williams
|28
|4
|Optimum Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Freddie Tomlinson
|Harry George
|Adam Smalley
|29
|52
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Matias Zagazeta
|Gilles Stadbader
|Jef Machiels
|30
|32
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Jordan Pepper
|Charles Weerts
|Kelvin van der Linde
|31
|99
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Andrea Frassineti
|Alex Aka
|Dylan Pereira
|32
|991
|Paradine Competition
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Darren Leung
|James Kellett
|Robert De Haan
|33
|21
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|Oliver Soderstrom
|Sebastien Baud
|Kobe Pauwels
|34
|74
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Dustin Blattner
|Lorenzo Patrese
|Dennis Marschall
|35
|555
|CSA Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
|James Higgins
|Loris Cabirou
|36
|77
|KPX Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Nigel Schoonderwoerd
|Jop Rappange
|Yelmer Buurman
|37
|88
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Carrie Schreiner
|Daniele di Amato
|Aleksei Nesov
|38
|91
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO
|Ralf Bohn
|Robert Renauer
|Huub van Eijndhoven
|39
|11
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|Aaron Muss
|Marcelo Tomasoni
|Valentin Hasse-Clot
|40
|111
|CSA Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|James Kell
|Jim Pla
|Simon Gachet
|41
|12
|GetSpeed Team Dubai
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Gabriel Rindone
|Tom Kalender
|Mikael Grenier
|42
|45
|Rinaldi Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Dylan Medler
|Axcil Jefferies
|David Perel
|43
|999
|GetSpeed Team PCX Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Patrick Charlaix
|Jordan Boisson
|Marvin Klein
|44
|914
|Razoon - more than racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO
|Richard Wolf
|Max Mutschlechner
|Leo Pichler
|45
|8
|Car Collection Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO
|Reinhold Krahn
|Pietro Armanni
|Joel Sturm
|46
|35
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|Lucas Legeret
|Mark Kastelic
|Mateo Villagomez
|47
|89
|Lionspeed GP
|Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO
|Bashar Mardini
|Alex Fontana
|Patrick Kolb
|48
|41
|Razoon - more than racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO
|Seba Malucelli
|Marcos Gomes
|Alan Hellmeister
|49
|24
|Steller Motorsport
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3 R
|Mikkel Mac
|Kasper H. Jensen
|Dennis Lind
|50
|46
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Valentino Rossi
|Neil Verhagen
|Max Hesse
|51
|96
|Rutronik Racing
|Lamborghini Temerario GT3
|Patric Niederhauser
|Luca Engstler
|Marco Mapelli
|52
|63
|TGI Team by GRT
|Lamborghini Temerario GT3
|Franck Perera
|Maximilian Paul
|Mirko Bortolotti
|53
|9
|Pure Rxcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO
|Max Hofer
|Aiaksandr Malykhin
|Mikkel Pedersen
|54
|54
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO
|Tanart Sathienthirakul
|Angus Whiteside
|Francesco Simonazzi
|55
|269
|High Class Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO
|Max Moritz
|Raphael Rennhofer
|Klaus Bachler
|56
|20
|Team Motopark
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Nikita Mazepin
|Philip Ellis
|Domink Baumann
|57
|7
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|Nicki Thiim
|Ross Gunn
|Mattia Drudi
|58
|10
|Boutsen VDS
|Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO
|Robin Knutsson
|Gilles Magnus
|Alessandro Ghiretti
|59
|44
|Greystone GT
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Tommy Pintos
|Jayden Kelly
|Joshua Rattican
|60
|84
|Eastalent Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Simon Reicher
|Christopher Haase
|Markus Winkelhock
|61
|93
|Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO
|Christopher Froggatt
|Lucas Wolf
|Eddier Cheever