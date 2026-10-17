Full race results from Max Verstappen’s GT World Challenge Europe debut

The final race of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe season had a special guest as Max Verstappen made his debut in the series in the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing.

However, despite being a four-time Formula 1 world champion, Verstappen was not able to take his car to victory at Portimao. The Dutch driver did put together a commanding drive during his stint in the closing hour of the race.

At the end of the three-hour race, it was the No.17 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed that took overall victory at Portimao, and victory in the Pro Cup class.

Completing the podium were the No.80 Lionspeed GP Porsche in second place, with the No.2 Boutsen VDS Porsche in third place.

GT World Challenge Europe © GT World Challenge Europe

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Rounding out the top five were the No.71 Selected Car Racing in fourth, who also took victory in the Gold Cup, with the No.30 Team WRT BMW finishing in fifth place overall, and took victory in the Silver Cup.

The top McLaren was the No.59 Garage 59 machine, which finished in sixth place, ahead of the No.998 Rowe Racing BMW, which took the chequered flag in seventh place. Behind this duo was the No.6 GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros Mercedes in eighth place.

In his debut in GT World Challenge Europe, Max Verstappen and the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing finished in ninth place.

Completing the top ten was the No.50 AF Corse Ferrari, and the winner of the Bronze Cup was the No.222 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes, which finished the race in 13th overall.

Position Car No. Team Car Driver 1 Driver 2 Driver 3 1 17 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Maximilian Gotz Ralf Aron Fabian Schiller 2 80 Lionspeed GP Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO Thomas Preining Ricardo Feller Bastian Buus 3 2 Boutsen VDS Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO Alessio Picariello Dorian Boccolacci Morris Schuring 4 71 Selected Car Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Simon Birch Malte Ebdrup Frederik Schandorff 5 30 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO Matisse Lismont Amaury Cordeel Ignacio Montenegro 6 59 Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Dean Macdonald Joseph Loake Jack Hawksworth 7 998 Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO Tim Tramnitz Ugo De Wilde Jens Klingmann 8 6 GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Anthony Bartone Cesar Gazeau Aurelien Panis 9 3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Ben Barnicoat Chris Lulham Max Verstappen 10 50 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Lilou Wadoux Albert Costa Arthur Leclerc 11 51 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Nicola Lacorte Lorenzo Ferrari Tommaso Mosca 12 34 natural elements by Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Henrique Chaves Christian Krognes Jamie Day 13 222 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Charles Dawson Reece Barr Kiern Jewiss 14 48 Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Maro Engel Luca Stolz Lucas Auer 15 66 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Ariel Levi Rocco Mazzola Sebastian Ogaard 16 64 HRT Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3 EVO Arjun Maini Thomas Drouet Fabio Scherer 17 60 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Konsta Lappalainen Casper Stevenson Giacomo Altoe 18 87 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Rinat Salikhov Gabriele Piana Marvin Dienst 19 5 Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Guilherme Oliveira Dante Rappange Mikey Porter 20 58 Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Benjamin Goethe Louis Prette Thomas Fleming 21 65 HRT Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3 EVO Eduardo Coseteng Nicolas Baert Maxime Oosten 22 98 Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO Marco Wittmann Jake Dennis Philipp Eng 23 19 Team Motopark Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Christian Mansell Aaron Walker Marcos Siebert 24 23 Team RJN McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Horatio Fitz-Simon Maxwell Lynn Ben Dorr 25 25 Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Ivan Klymenko Ezequiel Perez Companc Etienne Cheli 26 992 Paradine Competition BMW M4 GT3 EVO Daryl de Leon Christian Hahn Josh Rowledge 27 42 Oman Racing by Century Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 EVO Ahmad Al Harthy Javier Sagrera Calan Williams 28 4 Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Freddie Tomlinson Harry George Adam Smalley 29 52 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Matias Zagazeta Gilles Stadbader Jef Machiels 30 32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO Jordan Pepper Charles Weerts Kelvin van der Linde 31 99 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Andrea Frassineti Alex Aka Dylan Pereira 32 991 Paradine Competition BMW M4 GT3 EVO Darren Leung James Kellett Robert De Haan 33 21 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Oliver Soderstrom Sebastien Baud Kobe Pauwels 34 74 Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Dustin Blattner Lorenzo Patrese Dennis Marschall 35 555 CSA Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer James Higgins Loris Cabirou 36 77 KPX Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 EVO Nigel Schoonderwoerd Jop Rappange Yelmer Buurman 37 88 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Carrie Schreiner Daniele di Amato Aleksei Nesov 38 91 Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO Ralf Bohn Robert Renauer Huub van Eijndhoven 39 11 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Aaron Muss Marcelo Tomasoni Valentin Hasse-Clot 40 111 CSA Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO James Kell Jim Pla Simon Gachet 41 12 GetSpeed Team Dubai Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Gabriel Rindone Tom Kalender Mikael Grenier 42 45 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Dylan Medler Axcil Jefferies David Perel 43 999 GetSpeed Team PCX Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Patrick Charlaix Jordan Boisson Marvin Klein 44 914 Razoon - more than racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Richard Wolf Max Mutschlechner Leo Pichler 45 8 Car Collection Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Reinhold Krahn Pietro Armanni Joel Sturm 46 35 Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Lucas Legeret Mark Kastelic Mateo Villagomez 47 89 Lionspeed GP Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO Bashar Mardini Alex Fontana Patrick Kolb 48 41 Razoon - more than racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Seba Malucelli Marcos Gomes Alan Hellmeister 49 24 Steller Motorsport Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3 R Mikkel Mac Kasper H. Jensen Dennis Lind 50 46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO Valentino Rossi Neil Verhagen Max Hesse 51 96 Rutronik Racing Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Patric Niederhauser Luca Engstler Marco Mapelli 52 63 TGI Team by GRT Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Franck Perera Maximilian Paul Mirko Bortolotti 53 9 Pure Rxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO Max Hofer Aiaksandr Malykhin Mikkel Pedersen 54 54 Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO Tanart Sathienthirakul Angus Whiteside Francesco Simonazzi 55 269 High Class Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Max Moritz Raphael Rennhofer Klaus Bachler 56 20 Team Motopark Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Nikita Mazepin Philip Ellis Domink Baumann 57 7 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Nicki Thiim Ross Gunn Mattia Drudi 58 10 Boutsen VDS Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO Robin Knutsson Gilles Magnus Alessandro Ghiretti 59 44 Greystone GT McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Tommy Pintos Jayden Kelly Joshua Rattican 60 84 Eastalent Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Simon Reicher Christopher Haase Markus Winkelhock 61 93 Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO Christopher Froggatt Lucas Wolf Eddier Cheever

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