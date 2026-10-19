McLaren to put five F1 cars, including a Senna icon, up for sale

Five race-used McLaren F1 cars will go up for sale

Ayrton Senna, McLaren, 1991
Ayrton Senna, McLaren, 1991
© XPB Images

McLaren has revealed five of its race-used Formula 1 cars, including an icon from Ayrton Senna’s career, will go up for sale.

The Woking-based outfit is one of F1’s most prestigious teams and holds a significant place in the championship’s history.

Five cars spanning over three decades of McLaren F1 history will now be put on sale by the team through Tom Hartley Jr., who recently sold Bernie Ecclestone’s grand prix collection.

A 1991 McLaren MP4/6A, which was the last car Ayrton Senna drove to a championship title, his third in F1, is among the collection.

Jenson Button's 2012 car is up for sale
Jenson Button's 2012 car is up for sale

There are two MP4/6As going up for sale: Chassis No.4 and Chassis No.7.

McLaren fielded Senna and Gerhard Berger that season. Senna tested both chassis, but they were raced by Berger.

The McLaren MP4/27A, Chassis No.1, is also included in the collection going up for sale.

The team won seven grands prix that year with the MP4/27, which took on two iterations during the campaign.

The first design was one of the few on the grid not to opt for the ‘platypus’ style of nosecone under that year’s regulations. It would later adopt a revised nose shape later in the year.

Jenson Button won the opening round of the season in Australia, while Lewis Hamilton was third.

Hamilton would win in Canada, Hungary, Italy and the United States in his last year with McLaren before moving to Mercedes.

Button won three times, following up his Australia victory with one in Belgium and a third at the finale in Brazil.

Two more recent McLaren challengers will be available, with the 2021 MCL35M and the MCL37A being sold.

The MCL35M marked the team’s return to Mercedes power, having run with Renault engines between 2017 and 2020 following a fruitless three seasons with Honda power before that.

McLaren to put five F1 cars, including a Senna icon, up for sale

The car, driven by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo that year, won the Italian Grand Prix with the latter.

That marked the team’s first win since Button’s Brazil victory in 2012.

The 2023 car, originally called the MCL37 but later renamed to the MCL60, driven by Norris and Oscar Piastri, didn’t prove to be a winner.

However, it did achieve nine podium finishes. The car was also tested by Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

“We have decided to part with these iconic McLaren Formula 1 cars because we feel that having them simply sitting in storage is a disservice to what they represent,” Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, said.

“These cars were built to be driven and raced, and we want to see them being used and enjoyed.

“We believe that is the best way to keep our history alive and our heritage business active.

“Tom Hartley Jnr is the person we have entrusted to handle the sale.

“Few people understand the Formula One car market as well as Tom does, and nobody is more active within it today.

“We were also very impressed by the way he handled the sale of the Ecclestone Grand Prix Collection, and McLaren has worked with him successfully for many years.”

No prices have been listed yet for these cars.

Tags:

McLaren
McLaren to put five F1 cars, including a Senna icon, up for sale
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Zak Brown gives firm 'order' to Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri after Singapore GP clash
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Lando Norris appears to mock Lance Stroll in Singapore party footage
Lando Norris appeared to make fun of Lance Stroll
F1 News
Lando Norris alters stance on McLaren clash with fresh admission
Lando Norris has now taken the blame for taking out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri
F1 News
McLaren warns drivers over "not acceptable" Singapore GP crash
Andrea Stella
F1 News
Max Verstappen edges two Ferraris to Singapore GP pole
Max Verstappen secured pole in Singapore
F1 News
Why Norris avoided a penalty for crashing into Piastri at Singapore GP
Lando Norris

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen team-mate reacts to GT clash that sparked backlash
2h ago
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026
F1 News
Haas reveals striking Godzilla COTA F1 livery
2h ago
Haas US GP special livery
F1 News
McLaren to put five F1 cars, including a Senna icon, up for sale
3h ago
Ayrton Senna, McLaren, 1991
F1 News
Star McLaren junior’s 2027 race plans announced as F1 door closed
5h ago
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren Hypercar team
F1 News
Franco Colapinto makes curiously worded F1 fan plea amid abuse surge
5h ago
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 2026 Singapore GP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Christian Horner credits Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to “horrendous” 2021 title loss
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Christian Horner, Abu Dhabi 2021
F1 News
Christian Horner "not the right man" for Ferrari as Fred Vasseur likened to team legend
7h ago
Christian Horner, Fred Vasseur
F1 News
George Russell hints at personal struggles before Singapore 2025 win
12h ago
George Russell after his Singapore Grand Prix victory in 2025
F1 News
Ferrari tipped to bring major SF-26 updates for final stretch of 2026
18/10/26
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Anthony Hamilton pays tribute to "friend" Max Verstappen at GT World Challenge race
18/10/26
Anthony Hamilton and Max Verstappen