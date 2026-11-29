McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has apologised to Lando Norris after a clutch issue compromised the British driver's start at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Norris was left frustrated after missing out on a podium finish at the Lusail International Circuit, despite believing he had the pace to finish third.

The McLaren driver explained that an issue with his car off the line had cost him ground, leaving him facing the difficult task of recovering positions at a circuit where overtaking proved challenging.

“I was very strong today. Easily third best, third quickest today,” Norris told Sky Sports F1 after the Qatar Grand Prix.

Lando Norris © XPB Images

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“So, it was just too difficult to overtake. Actually, Max was very strong in the final stint. So, I think the hard tyre was a better tyre today, which is what we didn't have.

“But we had an issue with the car off the line, so it did something it shouldn't have done, and we lost out. So, unfortunately, we deserved more, and I think the pace I had and my weekend have been very, very strong.

“Disappointed I couldn't be on the podium again, but something we need to fix for next time.”

Following the Qatar Grand Prix, Stella revealed that a clutch problem had been responsible for Norris' difficulties at the start of the race, with the Italian taking responsibility on behalf of McLaren.

However, of greater concern to McLaren is the possibility that the issue Norris experienced in Qatar was one that the Woking-based squad had encountered previously.

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Lando Norris © XPB Images

Stella stressed the importance of resolving the problem ahead of next weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“At the start, Lando suffered a problem with the clutch, which is entirely on the team's side. So, apologies to Lando,” Stella said.

“It's something that we probably haven't fixed completely. If it was something that we have observed before, things should never happen twice. We will see if that's the case. Definitely something to fix.

“We have an important showdown now in Abu Dhabi. We want to make sure that everything is up to the level and we can compete with both cars and score as many points as possible.”

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