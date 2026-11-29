Lance Stroll has cast doubt over his participation at the Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after struggling with back pain.

The Aston Martin driver retired from Sunday’s race at the Lusail International Circuit to record his 14th DNF of the 2026 season.

Stroll pulled out of the race due to back pain he had been experiencing throughout the weekend in Qatar.

Explaining Stroll’s retirement, Aston Martin said the Canadian was “uncomfortable in the car with some back discomfort”.

Stroll retired in Qatar due to back pain

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Stroll also suffered a botched pit stop and picked up damage to his car before he retired from the race.

"I was in a lot of pain and I didn't feel like I could drive the car properly, so I couldn’t brake properly and I just felt it would be better to stop,” Stroll told media in Qatar.

When asked if it would be a concern for next weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Stroll replied: “Maybe. It might be difficult.

“My back has been bothering me a lot. It just started this weekend. I don’t think it’s something serious. Just I tweaked it, and it’s one of those things that takes a bit of time.”

If Stroll was forced to miss the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, Aston Martin would be able to call upon its reserve driver Jak Crawford.

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Crawford is Aston Martin's reserve driver

Crawford is yet to make his F1 debut but has contested several FP1 outings with the Silverstone-based squad.

Aston Martin also has former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne in its pool of back-up drivers.

Fernando Alonso also retired from the Qatar Grand Prix with a battery issue as Aston Martin suffered a double DNF.

Aston Martin was also hit with a €30,000 fine, €20,000 of which is suspended for 12 months, following an unsafe pit stop drama for Stroll.

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“The team representative stated that the right rear wheel gun malfunctioned causing the pit-stop process to revert to “manual”, which meant that the release of the car was determined by the pit-stop controller,” the F1 stewards explained in their verdict.

“The car was signalled to be released whilst the jack was still in place.

“The driver noticed this and stopped the car approximately one metre later, allowing the jack to be removed.

“This incident could have resulted in an injury to a pit crew member and therefore a significant penalty is warranted.”