Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full race results

The 2026 Mexico Grand Prix delivered a chaotic race to decide the Formula 1 World Champion, as the race was stopped due to a heavy crash, but was dominated by Red Bull.

Max Verstappen won the Mexico Grand Prix, as he claimed victory by 0.799 seconds, but the headlines will all focus on Kimi Antonelli after he wrapped up the 2026 title.

Lewis Hamilton was not able to convert his pole position into a race win. After a dramatic start and contact with his teammate, Hamilton was able to recover to second place.

The new Formula 1 World Champion crossed the line in third place, as Antonelli did everything that he had to do to secure the title for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc led the race in the early stages, but after getting a penalty for his antics at the start of the race, the Ferrari driver finished in fourth place.

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The top McLaren driver in Mexico was Lando Norris, who was stuck behind Leclerc in the latter stages of the race, and he crossed the line in fifth place.

Outside of the top five was the Mercedes driver George Russell in sixth place, with Oscar Piastri 7.2 seconds behind him in seventh place.

Franco Colapinto was able to secure good points for Alpine as he finished in eighth place, with Liam Lawson coming from a pit lane start to finish in ninth, and the second Alpine, Pierre Gasly, in tenth place.

2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 71 Laps 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0.7s 3 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4.0s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 10.7s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 11.7s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12.2s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 19.4s 8 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 20.2s 9 Liam Lawson NZD Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 20.8s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 21.4s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 22.0s 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 22.5s 13 Ryo Hirakawa JPN TGR Haas F1 Team 25.3s 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 27.5s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 28.6s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 29.9s 17 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 30.6s DNF Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team Crash DNF Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team Damage DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team Crash DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Technical DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Technical