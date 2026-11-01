Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full race results

Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

The 2026 Mexico Grand Prix delivered a chaotic race to decide the Formula 1 World Champion, as the race was stopped due to a heavy crash, but was dominated by Red Bull.

Max Verstappen won the Mexico Grand Prix, as he claimed victory by 0.799 seconds, but the headlines will all focus on Kimi Antonelli after he wrapped up the 2026 title.

Lewis Hamilton was not able to convert his pole position into a race win. After a dramatic start and contact with his teammate, Hamilton was able to recover to second place.

The new Formula 1 World Champion crossed the line in third place, as Antonelli did everything that he had to do to secure the title for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc led the race in the early stages, but after getting a penalty for his antics at the start of the race, the Ferrari driver finished in fourth place.

The top McLaren driver in Mexico was Lando Norris, who was stuck behind Leclerc in the latter stages of the race, and he crossed the line in fifth place.

Outside of the top five was the Mercedes driver George Russell in sixth place, with Oscar Piastri 7.2 seconds behind him in seventh place.

Franco Colapinto was able to secure good points for Alpine as he finished in eighth place, with Liam Lawson coming from a pit lane start to finish in ninth, and the second Alpine, Pierre Gasly, in tenth place.

2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Race results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Gap
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing71 Laps
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0.7s
3Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team4.0s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP10.7s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team11.7s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team12.2s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team19.4s
8Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team20.2s
9Liam LawsonNZDVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team20.8s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team21.4s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team22.0s
12Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing22.5s
13Ryo HirakawaJPNTGR Haas F1 Team25.3s
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team27.5s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team28.6s
16Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team29.9s
17Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team30.6s
DNFArvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 TeamCrash
DNFOllie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 TeamDamage
DNFValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 TeamCrash
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamTechnical
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamTechnical

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