Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full race results
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix
The 2026 Mexico Grand Prix delivered a chaotic race to decide the Formula 1 World Champion, as the race was stopped due to a heavy crash, but was dominated by Red Bull.
Max Verstappen won the Mexico Grand Prix, as he claimed victory by 0.799 seconds, but the headlines will all focus on Kimi Antonelli after he wrapped up the 2026 title.
Lewis Hamilton was not able to convert his pole position into a race win. After a dramatic start and contact with his teammate, Hamilton was able to recover to second place.
The new Formula 1 World Champion crossed the line in third place, as Antonelli did everything that he had to do to secure the title for Mercedes.
Charles Leclerc led the race in the early stages, but after getting a penalty for his antics at the start of the race, the Ferrari driver finished in fourth place.
The top McLaren driver in Mexico was Lando Norris, who was stuck behind Leclerc in the latter stages of the race, and he crossed the line in fifth place.
Outside of the top five was the Mercedes driver George Russell in sixth place, with Oscar Piastri 7.2 seconds behind him in seventh place.
Franco Colapinto was able to secure good points for Alpine as he finished in eighth place, with Liam Lawson coming from a pit lane start to finish in ninth, and the second Alpine, Pierre Gasly, in tenth place.
|2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|71 Laps
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0.7s
|3
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4.0s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|10.7s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|11.7s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12.2s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|19.4s
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20.2s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|20.8s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|21.4s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|22.0s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|22.5s
|13
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|25.3s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|27.5s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|28.6s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|29.9s
|17
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|30.6s
|DNF
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|Crash
|DNF
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|Damage
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Crash
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|Technical
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|Technical