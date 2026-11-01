Lewis Hamilton fumes at Ferrari in Mexico GP: "We've got big problems"

Lewis Hamilton has fumed at Ferrari over team radio during Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was unhappy with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc's actions at the start of Sunday's race.

Leclerc overtook Hamilton into Turn 4 but both drivers ran wide and left the track, with Hamilton also dropping behind Max Verstappen to third.

Hamilton complained that Leclerc had pushed him off track to gain the position and urged Ferrari to reverse the positions.

The Briton was left disgruntled at the stewards' decision to hand Leclerc a five-second time penalty.

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"The stewards are basically handing Charles this win," Hamilton claimed.

After pitting under a safety car moments before the race was red-flagged for a huge crash for Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton once again complained over team radio.

"We've got big problems. Big, big problems," Hamilton stated.

Hamilton overtook Leclerc when the race resumed with a standing start.