Charles and Alexandra Leclerc share heartwarming news before Brazil GP

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra have welcomed their first child.

The married couple revealed the news in a post on Instagram on 4 November, confirming their daughter was born the day before.

The Leclercs also revealed their daughter is called ‘Bianca’.

The caption of the post simply read: "Bianca 🤍 3.11.26.”

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Messages of congratulations immediately started flooding in, including from Leclerc's fellow F1 drivers and teams.

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Links have already been made that Bianca could be a tribute to Leclerc’s godfather and close friend Jules Bianchi, who died in 2015.

The birth of their first child comes after the pair got married on 28 February earlier this year in Monaco.

Charles and Alexander first started dating publicly in 2023 and announced their engagement in November last year.

Leclerc joins Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg as the fathers on the current F1 grid.

Rumours of Alexandra's pregnancy started at the Hungarian Grand Prix

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Ferrari has confirmed that Leclerc will arrive late in Brazil - and therefore skip media day on Thursday - after returning home to Monaco to be with his family.