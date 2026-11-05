Lewis Hamilton compared to famous gangster in stunning Ralf Schumacher criticism

Lewis Hamilton has been compared to American gangster Al Capone by ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher for his public outburst at Ferrari during the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton demanded that Ferrari needs to have “serious talks” behind closed doors after claiming an opening-lap fight with team-mate Charles Leclerc cost the team victory in Mexico.

Leclerc cut a chicane on the first lap of Sunday’s race to overtake Hamilton, who lost second place to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as a result of the clash.

Verstappen went on to win the race ahead of Hamilton, while Leclerc finished fourth after picking up a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Both Hamilton and Verstappen argued Leclerc’s penalty was too lenient.

There was drama at the start between the Ferrari drivers

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Hamilton complained over team radio to Ferrari during a red-flag, with the 41-year-old Briton stating: “We’ve got problems. Big, big problems.”

But Hamilton’s actions have been criticised by Schumacher, who believes he was “putting himself above the Ferrari brand” and acting “more like a team boss than a driver”.

"Lewis Hamilton accepted that if Charles Leclerc didn't drive over the grass, there would be a crash. That's intentional. But I have no problem with that, because it's a racing situation where nobody wants to give up their position,” Schumacher told the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

"My problem is with the drama that followed. Demanding a penalty for your teammate over the radio is unacceptable. Then to speak like Al Capone and threaten that 'we have big, big problems' in my view, that's just the dog walking its master. He’s putting himself above the Ferrari brand. He’s acting more like a team boss than a driver.”

Schumacher added that “something urgently needs to change” at Ferrari and called for team principal Fred Vasseur to take control of the situation, describing both his drivers as “so stubborn”.

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Lewis Hamilton was left frustrated with Charles Leclerc

“I'd put both drivers in a sack, give them a piece of my mind, and explain to them how things are supposed to work at Ferrari. This can't go on. Both drivers ruined each other's race in that situation. Ferrari should have won in Mexico,” he continued.

"Lewis needs to ask himself what he actually wants. Is it just about him, or is it about the success of the entire team? Sometimes you get the feeling that everything revolves around him.

“The rivalry between Hamilton and Leclerc has gone a bit too far in recent races. It can't be that Ferrari suffers because both drivers are so stubborn."