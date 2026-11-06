F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

FP2

In the final session of the opening day, it was the new Formula 1 world champion, Kimi Antonelli, who topped the timesheets for Mercedes.

During Free Practice 1, the Italian driver was inside the top three, but did not top the session, but put in a commanding lap time in Free Practice 2, as he put in a 1m10.763.

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in Free Practice 1, but in the afternoon session, he was in second place and was 0.253 seconds slower than Antonelli.

Throughout Friday, Max Verstappen finished third place in Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2, and ended his day early as he got out of his Red Bull with five minutes left in the afternoon session.

The top five were completed by the Mercedes of George Russell and the McLaren of Oscar Piastri, as they ended up in fourth and fifth place.

Both of the Ferrari drivers were outside of the top five at the end of the session, as Lewis Hamilton was in sixth place, and Charles Leclerc was in seventh place.

Home hero, Gabriel Bortoleto, was the sole Audi driver in Free Practice 2 and ended the session inside the top ten as he was in eighth place.

Completing the top ten were the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar in ninth place, and the Haas of Ollie Bearman in tenth place.

2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix - FP2 results
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m10.763
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0.253
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing0.259
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0.273
5Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0.321
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0.450
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0.720
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1.017
9Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing1.076
10Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1.228
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1.233
12Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1.245
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1.279
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1.346
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1.775
16Rafael CamaraBRATGR Haas F1 Team1.798
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1.979
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team2.179
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team2.190
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team2.553
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team2.620
22Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 TeamNo Time Set

FP1

The opening session of the weekend saw the 2025 Formula 1 world champion top the timesheets, as Lando Norris set the fastest lap time in Free Practice 1.

McLaren has arrived at the Brazil Grand Prix with new aero upgrades, but Leonardo Fornaroli seemed to do the most work with the new front wings.

The new Formula 1 world champion, Kimi Antonelli, ended Free Practice 1 in second place for Mercedes and was 0.082 seconds slower than Norris.

Max Verstappen completed the top three, as he ended up in third place for Red Bull, and was 0.236 seconds slower than Norris.

The top five were rounded out by the Ferrari and Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as they ended up in fourth and fifth.

Isack Hadjar was just outside of the top five as he ended up in sixth place, but was 0.053 seconds slower than Russell.

Gabriele Mini had an impressive Free Practice 1 outing in Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, as he was in seventh place and was 0.852 seconds slower than Antonelli.

Home hero, Gabriel Bortoleto, was inside the top ten in the opening session at the Brazil Grand Prix as he ended the session in eighth.

Completing the top ten in Free Practice 1 at Interlagos were Franco Colapinto in ninth place and Liam Lawson in tenth place.

2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix - FP1 results
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m11.717
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0.082
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing0.236
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0.324
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0.386
6Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing0.439
7Gabriele MiniITABWT Alpine F1 Team0.852
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team0.897
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team0.937
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team0.998
11Leonardo FornaroliITAMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1.116
12Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1.120
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1.300
14Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1.321
15Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1.654
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1.794
17Luke BrowningGBRAtlassian Williams F1 Team1.874
18Rafael CamaraBRATGR Haas F1 Team1.979
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team2.043
20Colton HertaUSACadillac F1 Team2.558
21Dino BeganovicSWEScuderia Ferrari HP2.640
22Freddie SlaterGBRAudi Revolut F1 Team3.249

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