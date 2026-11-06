F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix at Interlagos.
FP2
In the final session of the opening day, it was the new Formula 1 world champion, Kimi Antonelli, who topped the timesheets for Mercedes.
During Free Practice 1, the Italian driver was inside the top three, but did not top the session, but put in a commanding lap time in Free Practice 2, as he put in a 1m10.763.
Lando Norris topped the timesheets in Free Practice 1, but in the afternoon session, he was in second place and was 0.253 seconds slower than Antonelli.
Throughout Friday, Max Verstappen finished third place in Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2, and ended his day early as he got out of his Red Bull with five minutes left in the afternoon session.
The top five were completed by the Mercedes of George Russell and the McLaren of Oscar Piastri, as they ended up in fourth and fifth place.
Both of the Ferrari drivers were outside of the top five at the end of the session, as Lewis Hamilton was in sixth place, and Charles Leclerc was in seventh place.
Home hero, Gabriel Bortoleto, was the sole Audi driver in Free Practice 2 and ended the session inside the top ten as he was in eighth place.
Completing the top ten were the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar in ninth place, and the Haas of Ollie Bearman in tenth place.
|2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix - FP2 results
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m10.763
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0.253
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0.259
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0.273
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0.321
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0.450
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0.720
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1.017
|9
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1.076
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1.228
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1.233
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1.245
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1.279
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1.346
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1.775
|16
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1.798
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1.979
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|2.179
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|2.190
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|2.553
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|2.620
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|No Time Set
FP1
The opening session of the weekend saw the 2025 Formula 1 world champion top the timesheets, as Lando Norris set the fastest lap time in Free Practice 1.
McLaren has arrived at the Brazil Grand Prix with new aero upgrades, but Leonardo Fornaroli seemed to do the most work with the new front wings.
The new Formula 1 world champion, Kimi Antonelli, ended Free Practice 1 in second place for Mercedes and was 0.082 seconds slower than Norris.
Max Verstappen completed the top three, as he ended up in third place for Red Bull, and was 0.236 seconds slower than Norris.
The top five were rounded out by the Ferrari and Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as they ended up in fourth and fifth.
Isack Hadjar was just outside of the top five as he ended up in sixth place, but was 0.053 seconds slower than Russell.
Gabriele Mini had an impressive Free Practice 1 outing in Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, as he was in seventh place and was 0.852 seconds slower than Antonelli.
Home hero, Gabriel Bortoleto, was inside the top ten in the opening session at the Brazil Grand Prix as he ended the session in eighth.
Completing the top ten in Free Practice 1 at Interlagos were Franco Colapinto in ninth place and Liam Lawson in tenth place.
|2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix - FP1 results
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m11.717
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0.082
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0.236
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0.324
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0.386
|6
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0.439
|7
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0.852
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0.897
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0.937
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0.998
|11
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|ITA
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1.116
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1.120
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1.300
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1.321
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1.654
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1.794
|17
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1.874
|18
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1.979
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|2.043
|20
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Cadillac F1 Team
|2.558
|21
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2.640
|22
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|3.249