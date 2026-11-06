F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

FP2

In the final session of the opening day, it was the new Formula 1 world champion, Kimi Antonelli, who topped the timesheets for Mercedes.

During Free Practice 1, the Italian driver was inside the top three, but did not top the session, but put in a commanding lap time in Free Practice 2, as he put in a 1m10.763.

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in Free Practice 1, but in the afternoon session, he was in second place and was 0.253 seconds slower than Antonelli.

Throughout Friday, Max Verstappen finished third place in Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2, and ended his day early as he got out of his Red Bull with five minutes left in the afternoon session.

The top five were completed by the Mercedes of George Russell and the McLaren of Oscar Piastri, as they ended up in fourth and fifth place.

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Both of the Ferrari drivers were outside of the top five at the end of the session, as Lewis Hamilton was in sixth place, and Charles Leclerc was in seventh place.

Home hero, Gabriel Bortoleto, was the sole Audi driver in Free Practice 2 and ended the session inside the top ten as he was in eighth place.

Completing the top ten were the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar in ninth place, and the Haas of Ollie Bearman in tenth place.

2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix - FP2 results 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m10.763 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0.253 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0.259 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0.273 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0.321 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0.450 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0.720 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1.017 9 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1.076 10 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1.228 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1.233 12 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1.245 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1.279 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1.346 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1.775 16 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1.798 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1.979 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 2.179 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 2.190 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 2.553 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 2.620 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team No Time Set

FP1

The opening session of the weekend saw the 2025 Formula 1 world champion top the timesheets, as Lando Norris set the fastest lap time in Free Practice 1.

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McLaren has arrived at the Brazil Grand Prix with new aero upgrades, but Leonardo Fornaroli seemed to do the most work with the new front wings.

The new Formula 1 world champion, Kimi Antonelli, ended Free Practice 1 in second place for Mercedes and was 0.082 seconds slower than Norris.

Max Verstappen completed the top three, as he ended up in third place for Red Bull, and was 0.236 seconds slower than Norris.

The top five were rounded out by the Ferrari and Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as they ended up in fourth and fifth.

Isack Hadjar was just outside of the top five as he ended up in sixth place, but was 0.053 seconds slower than Russell.

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Gabriele Mini had an impressive Free Practice 1 outing in Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, as he was in seventh place and was 0.852 seconds slower than Antonelli.

Home hero, Gabriel Bortoleto, was inside the top ten in the opening session at the Brazil Grand Prix as he ended the session in eighth.

Completing the top ten in Free Practice 1 at Interlagos were Franco Colapinto in ninth place and Liam Lawson in tenth place.

2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix - FP1 results 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m11.717 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0.082 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0.236 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0.324 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0.386 6 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0.439 7 Gabriele Mini ITA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0.852 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0.897 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0.937 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0.998 11 Leonardo Fornaroli ITA McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1.116 12 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1.120 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1.300 14 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1.321 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1.654 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1.794 17 Luke Browning GBR Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1.874 18 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1.979 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 2.043 20 Colton Herta USA Cadillac F1 Team 2.558 21 Dino Beganovic SWE Scuderia Ferrari HP 2.640 22 Freddie Slater GBR Audi Revolut F1 Team 3.249