F1 Brazil Grand Prix LIVE: Friday practice updates from Sao Paulo

The 2026 Formula 1 season continues with the 20th round, which takes place this weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

The iconic Interlagos is the setting for F1's yearly visit to Brazil and to one of the most passionate fan bases on the entire calendar.

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli comes to Brazil as the new reigning F1 world champion, after clinching the title last weekend in Mexico.

The Italian is the youngest world champion in history, and will begin his reign sporting a tribute helmet to late three-time title winner Ayrton Senna, following a visit to his family earlier this week.

Mercedes can also win the constructors' championship this weekend to cap off a banner year for the German manufacturer.

All eyes, however, will be on the explosive dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, after the pair suffered another fallout during the Mexico weekend.

Hamilton has doubled down on his position, while Leclerc is yet to respond, having missed media day due to the birth of his first child.

Elsewhere, McLaren has firmly turned its attention to 2027, as it debuts a front wing concept that will form the basis for next year's development path.

At Haas, Esteban Ocon has been ousted, with Rafa Camara making his F1 debut ahead of his full-time step in 2027.

2026 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Friday schedule

FP1 - 3:30pm-4:30pm GMT

FP2 - 7pm-8pm GMT