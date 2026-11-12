BTCC team, whose base was destroyed by fire, offering reward for stolen car

Power Maxed Racing is appealing for information on its stolen race car

Dexter Patterson's BTCC car has been stolen
Dexter Patterson's BTCC car has been stolen
© BTCC

The Power Maxed Racing British Touring Car Championship outfit is offering £25,000 for the recovery of one of its cars after it was stolen from London’s ExCeL.

The squad posted an urgent appeal on Facebook on Thursday after one of its race cars, used by Glasgow-born driver and former Sauber F1 junior, Dexter Patterson, was stolen.

The team says the car was being used for a promotional activity at London’s ExCeL and was being kept in a locked compound guarded by security.

However, the trailer and the car were stolen from the premises.

“Shocked and devastated”

The team is offering a £25,000 reward for the safe return of the Audi, while issuing a “no questions asked” plea to those responsible if they give the machine back.

“Power Maxed Racing is appealing for information following the theft of our Dexter Patterson BTCC Audi race car from ExCeL London,” the team’s post on Facebook read.

“The car had been used at a promotional event and was subsequently secured overnight inside our race trailer, which was parked within ExCeL London’s locked compound, with on-site security in operation.

“Despite these security measures, the trailer containing our race car has somehow been stolen.

Dexter Patterson, BTCC
Dexter Patterson, BTCC
© BTCC

“We are understandably shocked and devastated that something like this could happen, particularly from what should have been a secure location.

“Our priority is simple: we want our car back.

“We are not interested in confrontation, accusations or making this situation any more complicated than it needs to be.

“If you have the car, know where it is, or have information that could lead to its recovery, we encourage you to contact us directly and confidentially.

“We are perfectly happy to arrange for the car to be left at an agreed safe location, with no questions asked by PMR.

“The £25,000 reward will be paid upon the safe recovery of the complete vehicle.

“This is a purpose-built British Touring Car Championship race car, representing an enormous investment of time, money, engineering and hard work from our entire team.

“It is also an extremely distinctive vehicle, with very limited use or value outside professional motorsport.

“We would urge everyone across the motorsport, automotive, transport and wider community to share this appeal as widely as possible.

“Someone, somewhere, knows something. If you have any information, please contact Power Maxed Racing directly via private message.”

This comes a year after the team’s base was wiped out by a wildfire.

Tags:

BTCC
F1
BTCC team, whose base was destroyed by fire, offering reward for stolen car
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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