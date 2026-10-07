Groundbreaking former F1 presenter calls time on 30-year ITV career

Former Formula 1 presenter Louise Goodman has announced she will be stepping down from her broadcasting role at ITV after a career spanning 30 years.

Goodman was one of the first female broadcasters to present in F1, joining ITV’s team when it secured UK television rights in 1997, and quickly became a much-loved figure.

For over 10 years, Goodman reported from the F1 paddock alongside the likes of Murray Walker, Martin Brundle, Jim Rosenthal, James Allen, Ted Kravitz and Steve Rider.

Goodman’s breakthrough presenting role as a roving pit-lane reporter for ITV followed a stint in F1 communications with Leyton House Racing and Jordan Grand Prix.

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After ITV lost its F1 rights to the BBC, Goodman stayed with the broadcaster but switched to the British Touring Car Championship alongside Rider. She has been front and centre of ITV’s coverage of the BTCC for the past two decades.

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The 63-year-old Briton, who helped break down barriers for female reporters in a traditionally male-dominated sport, has confirmed she is calling time on her career with ITV.

“I've decided to step down from ITV Sport's team covering the British Touring Car Championship,” Goodman said.

”It brings an end to an amazing chapter with ITV, which started almost exactly 30 years ago when they took a punt on a total novice and offered me a pit lane reporter role with their brand new F1 team.

“Since 2007, I have found a very happy, welcoming home in the BTCC paddock and I am going to deeply miss my brilliant, tight-knit immediate team, the wider ITV family, and the countless wonderful people who make up the BTCC and all the support paddocks.

“To everyone who has been a part of this ride - from F1 to touring cars, on screen, off screen, watching at home or just shouting at your telly when I call someone by the wrong name – thank you.

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“Thank you for the fun, the friendships and most of all the fabulous racing. What a way to earn my pennies all these years. It's been nothing short of amazing.”