FIA condemns 'targeted abuse' of F1 stewards after Colapinto penalty

The FIA has reacted after Formula 1 stewards were the targets of abuse.

FIA
FIA
© XPB Images

The FIA has been forced to release a statement after a penalty handed to Franco Colapinto at the Dutch Grand Prix resulted in the 'targeted abuse' of race stewards. 

Fans largely of Colapinto reacted furiously online after the Argentinian was handed a drive-through and two penalty points for overtaking Yuki Tsunoda under double-waved yellows moments after Max Verstappen crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix on lap one. 

While Colapinto described the sanction as "very harsh" given the mayhem that was unfolding at high speed, the stewards followed the rules to the letter, with Arvid Lindblad receiving the same penalty for a near-identical incident.

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Colapinto was later handed a second penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags. 

Following the race, Sean Summers, the chief marketing officer of Colapinto's main sponsor Mercado Libre, wrote on X: “[The] FIA stewards are killing the integrity of F1," fanning the flames of an already heated situation.

Responding to this and a growing number of abusive comments being publicly shared across social media, the FIA said: "Following the Dutch Grand Prix, FIA stewards were targeted with online abuse after applying sporting penalties in line with FIA regulations. 

Franco Colapinto was twice penalised in the Dutch Grand Prix
Franco Colapinto was twice penalised in the Dutch Grand Prix

"The United Against Online Abuse coalition condemns all forms of abuse and harassment. Disagreement with decisions is part of sport, but it must never justify threats or personal attacks. 

"In 2023, the FIA launched the United Against Online Abuse coalition after a steward faced targeted abuse following the United States Grand Prix. 

"We urge everyone engaging in our sport to do so with respect and responsibility, online and offline."

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2026
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FIA condemns 'targeted abuse' of F1 stewards after Colapinto penalty
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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