George Russell apologises to marshals for ‘embarrassing’ unsafe act at F1 Canadian GP

George Russell has apologised for an incident following his exit from the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell's race was ended by an engine failure on lap 30
Russell's race was ended by an engine failure on lap 30
Add as a preferred source

George Russell has issued an apology to Formula 1 marshals for throwing his headrest onto the track following his costly retirement at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell had been engaged in a gripping battle for the lead with Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, with the pair swapping places several times during the opening 30 laps of Sunday’s race in Montreal before Russell’s car suddenly stopped with a power unit failure.

The 28-year-old Briton reacted furiously to seeing his race come to a heartbreaking end. Russell slammed the front of his car and threw his headrest from the cockpit of his W17 and onto the track in frustration.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

He was noted for the incident and placed under investigation, with the stewards ultimately handing Russell a €5,000 fine suspended for 12 months on the provision that no repeat offences occur during that time.

Russell was shown leniency after he apologised for his emotional outburst, expressing his “embarrassment” at his actions.

“The driver explained that he was extremely frustrated having failed to finish the race, and expressed his embarrassment as what subsequently followed,” the stewards noted.

“He apologised to the Stewards for his action and acknowledged that it did not set a good example and offered to apologise publicly.”

Russell followed up on his offer to publicly apologise, which he did on Monday via a post on social media.

“Apologies to the marshals & FIA for making their job harder than it needed to be,” Russell wrote on X.

“Lots of emotions in the moment.”

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Russell’s first retirement since the 2024 British Grand Prix means he is now trailing Antonelli, who claimed his fourth consecutive victory, by 43 points after the first five grands prix and three sprint races.

"Everything just turned off all of a sudden,” Russell told Sky Sports F1 after the race. "Just went into the corner, engine stopped, no electronics, no proper braking. I'm a bit lost for words to be honest right now.

"I've got to be honest, I'm proud of my weekend. Pole in the sprint, won the sprint, pole in qualifying. I was leading when I stopped, I had good [fun] battling with Kimi. From my side I don't feel like there was anything more I could have done this weekend.

“So, I'll leave satisfied. Of course, I'm pretty damn frustrated with what's happened. But yeah, what more can I do?"

George Russell apologises to marshals for ‘embarrassing’ unsafe act at F1 Canadian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 Race Report
Antonelli wins Canadian GP ahead of Hamilton as Russell suffers blow
15h ago
Antonelli now leads Russell by 43 points
F1 News
Martin Brundle has say on edgy George Russell-Kimi Antonelli battle
21h ago
Antonelli and Russell came close to crashing
F1 News
The Canada F1 qualifying quirk Kimi Antonelli ‘will remember for a long time’
24/05/26
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Canadian GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sounds alarm with Ferrari “at mercy of lack of power”
23/05/26
Hamilton ended up sixth in the sprint
F1 News
George Russell hails 'epic' F1 Canadian GP pole lap that 'came from nowhere'
23/05/26
Russell celebrates pole in Canada
F1 News
George Russell ends Kimi Antonelli’s pole streak at F1 Canadian GP
23/05/26
Russell celebrates his third straight pole in Canada

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox