Martin Brundle has say on edgy George Russell-Kimi Antonelli F1 Canadian GP sprint battle

Martin Brundle believes the FIA were right not to penalise George Russell after a fraught battle with Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint.

Russell and Antonelli twice came to blows as they diced for the lead in the early stages of the Montreal sprint race on Saturday.

Championship leader Antonelli was forced off the track on two occasions as he and Russell jostled for first place, leaving the Italian teenager unhappy with his team-mate.

Russell and Antonelli shook hands after the race

Antonelli would lose a position to McLaren’s Lando Norris after the second clash at the Turn 8/9 chicane, which did little to improve his mood. Russell went on to win and subsequently cut his championship deficit to 18 points as Antonelli had to settle with third.

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Analysing the incident, Sky Sports F1 analyst and former grand prix driver Brundle said he could understand why Antonelli felt aggrieved, though he ultimately wouldn’t have given Russell a penalty.

"It is interesting the headmaster [Toto Wolff] has had to step in there and say 'stop this’,” Brundle said during Sky Sports F1’s coverage.

"Watching frame-by-frame, I can now see why Antonelli felt he was entitled to more racing room.

"You can see that George Russell's car hits the inside kerb and bounces to the right-hand side.

"The problem with writing regulations is that it is difficult to cover everything on different tracks. Something that was added this year is that the driver on the inside can't just disappear or suddenly change by 30 or 40 degrees.

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“I think if you stick your car to the outside like that, you have to expect to be squeezed. That is the racing view. I wouldn't give George Russell a penalty.”

Brundle doesn't think the incident warranted a penalty

Antonelli and Russell have since cleared the air following internal talks within Mercedes after the sprint race.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirmed that the pair will still be free to race as he laid down the ground rules for Sunday’s grand prix, which takes place at 21:00 UK time.

"We are still free to race - but race in a smarter way,” Antonelli said. "I go on track, give everything and race to win. When I have an opportunity, I go for it.

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"Today was probably a bit too much on the limit from both of us but the most important thing is we clarified and moved forward.

"We've reviewed, had a chat with [Mercedes team principal] Toto [Wolff] and it's all good now."

Did George Russell deserve a penalty for Canadian sprint clash with Kimi Antonelli? Yes, he pushed too far 20% (1 vote) No, it was just hard racing 80% (4 votes) Total votes: 5 Register or Log In to vote