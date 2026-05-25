Lewis Hamilton validated after key decision leads to Ferrari breakthrough at F1 Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton says a key change in his preparation was the biggest factor behind his breakthrough weekend as a Ferrari Formula 1 driver at the Canadian Grand Prix.

After a rollercoaster start to life at Ferrari over the past 17 months, Hamilton secured his best grand prix result since making his blockbuster switch from Mercedes by taking second place in Sunday’s race in Montreal.

The seven-time world champion overtook his great rival Max Verstappen late on to seal second place, which came at the end of Hamilton’s strongest weekend yet in red. The 41-year-old Briton had the better of team-mate Charles Leclerc throughout the weekend and led Ferrari’s charge from fifth on the grid in the grand prix.

Hamilton celebrates his P2 finish

“I had so much fun out there all weekend," Hamilton said. "Every single lap. I felt like we started on the right foot, came with the right attitude and the car really generally felt great.

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"And so, to come to Montreal, a track that I do love, and get to enjoy a sprint weekend here, which is the first that we've had [here], was awesome. And this is my first second place with the team.

"It's something I've been working so hard, I can't even begin to explain how deep I've had to dig to be able to get to this point, and the work and moving mountains in the background to enable this sort of performance.

“But I'm really grateful to the team for continuing to hold me up high and support me weekend in, weekend out.”

Hamilton followed through on his plan to ditch using Ferrari’s simulator ahead of the weekend in Canada, and he believes this was the major factor behind his success.

Asked what had made the difference, he replied: “The prep before. I chose a different set-up this weekend through just ciphering through the data, working really well with my engineer.

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“He’s absolutely awesome and I’m really loving working with him. And my number two did a fantastic job this weekend and helped me really pull more performance out of the car, getting into a much sweeter place. And I was able to attack all the corners finally.

“And as I said, there’s a lot of changes that I’ve had to ask for, and Fred’s been super supportive and again also moving mountains in order to make me comfortable. And it’s finally starting to show in my performance. So, thank you to the team.”

Hamilton's decision not to use Ferrari's simulator paid dividends

The result has left Hamilton convinced that he is better off without the hi-tech tool and to instead rely on his years of experience and instinct.

“I’m sure I would drive it [the simulator] at some point,” Hamilton said. “I think what could be good is, for example, going back and doing correlation to this weekend so we can find out where it’s missing. Because the test driver will be on there saying it’s all… they will only know what they know because they don’t get to drive.

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“It’s only Charles and I get to drive the car. So, the positive of something like being able to drive the real car, go back and say, “This is actually what it feels like. These are the things that we’re missing,” and so that we can improve it.

“I’m always there to help the team move forward and develop it. Now, whether or not I use it to prepare for another race? Probably not.

“There are just too many risks. If you look at the two best races I’ve had, I didn’t use a simulator. And that’s honestly how it was. Pretty much all the championships before, except for probably 2008, I didn’t use the sim. So it’s not a necessity. It’s a tool that can be powerful.

“But for me, I’m old school. I’m probably better without it.”