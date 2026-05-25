Lewis Hamilton validated after key decision leads to Ferrari breakthrough at F1 Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton is more convinced than ever about a key preparation decision he made at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton claimed his best finish as a Ferrari driver in Canada
Hamilton claimed his best finish as a Ferrari driver in Canada
Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton says a key change in his preparation was the biggest factor behind his breakthrough weekend as a Ferrari Formula 1 driver at the Canadian Grand Prix.

After a rollercoaster start to life at Ferrari over the past 17 months, Hamilton secured his best grand prix result since making his blockbuster switch from Mercedes by taking second place in Sunday’s race in Montreal.

The seven-time world champion overtook his great rival Max Verstappen late on to seal second place, which came at the end of Hamilton’s strongest weekend yet in red. The 41-year-old Briton had the better of team-mate Charles Leclerc throughout the weekend and led Ferrari’s charge from fifth on the grid in the grand prix.

Hamilton celebrates his P2 finish
Hamilton celebrates his P2 finish

“I had so much fun out there all weekend," Hamilton said. "Every single lap. I felt like we started on the right foot, came with the right attitude and the car really generally felt great.

"And so, to come to Montreal, a track that I do love, and get to enjoy a sprint weekend here, which is the first that we've had [here], was awesome. And this is my first second place with the team.

"It's something I've been working so hard, I can't even begin to explain how deep I've had to dig to be able to get to this point, and the work and moving mountains in the background to enable this sort of performance.

“But I'm really grateful to the team for continuing to hold me up high and support me weekend in, weekend out.”

Hamilton followed through on his plan to ditch using Ferrari’s simulator ahead of the weekend in Canada, and he believes this was the major factor behind his success.

Asked what had made the difference, he replied: “The prep before. I chose a different set-up this weekend through just ciphering through the data, working really well with my engineer.

“He’s absolutely awesome and I’m really loving working with him. And my number two did a fantastic job this weekend and helped me really pull more performance out of the car, getting into a much sweeter place. And I was able to attack all the corners finally.

“And as I said, there’s a lot of changes that I’ve had to ask for, and Fred’s been super supportive and again also moving mountains in order to make me comfortable. And it’s finally starting to show in my performance. So, thank you to the team.”

Hamilton's decision not to use Ferrari's simulator paid dividends
Hamilton's decision not to use Ferrari's simulator paid dividends

The result has left Hamilton convinced that he is better off without the hi-tech tool and to instead rely on his years of experience and instinct.

“I’m sure I would drive it [the simulator] at some point,” Hamilton said. “I think what could be good is, for example, going back and doing correlation to this weekend so we can find out where it’s missing. Because the test driver will be on there saying it’s all… they will only know what they know because they don’t get to drive.

“It’s only Charles and I get to drive the car. So, the positive of something like being able to drive the real car, go back and say, “This is actually what it feels like. These are the things that we’re missing,” and so that we can improve it.

“I’m always there to help the team move forward and develop it. Now, whether or not I use it to prepare for another race? Probably not.

“There are just too many risks. If you look at the two best races I’ve had, I didn’t use a simulator. And that’s honestly how it was. Pretty much all the championships before, except for probably 2008, I didn’t use the sim. So it’s not a necessity. It’s a tool that can be powerful.

“But for me, I’m old school. I’m probably better without it.”

Lewis Hamilton validated after key decision leads to Ferrari breakthrough at F1 Canadian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 Race Report
Antonelli wins Canadian GP ahead of Hamilton as Russell suffers blow
15h ago
Antonelli now leads Russell by 43 points
F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull ignored his set-up preferences
20h ago
Verstappen only secured sixth on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix
F1 News
Max Verstappen 'at the heart of the F1 project' - Red Bull dismisses exit fears
24/05/26
Max Verstappen in Canada
F1 News
PETA demands F1 Canadian GP action after Albon's groundhog crash
24/05/26
Groundhogs make the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve their home
F1 News
Mercedes lays down ground rules after Russell-Antonelli sprint spat
24/05/26
The first sign of fireworks at Mercedes occurred in the sprint race
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sounds alarm with Ferrari “at mercy of lack of power”
23/05/26
Hamilton ended up sixth in the sprint

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox