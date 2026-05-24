PETA demands F1 Canadian GP action after Alex Albon's groundhog crash

Animal rights organisation PETA issues statement after Alex Albon hit a groundhog.

Groundhogs make the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve their home
Groundhogs make the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve their home
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PETA, the animal rights organisation, has called on Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix to improve wildlife deterrents after Alex Albon struck a groundhog.

The Williams driver heavily crashed out of Friday’s sole practice session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve at Turn 7 after he unfortunately hit a marmot.

Such was the extent of the damage caused to Albon’s car, he was unable to take part in sprint qualifying.

Albon's car suffered extensive damage in the shunt
Albon's car suffered extensive damage in the shunt

Montreal is renowned for its groundhog population that live on and around the Île Notre-Dame, which houses the F1 circuit.

The small mammals cause a hazard for F1 and have sadly regularly been killed over the years during race weekends.

That is despite Canadian Grand Prix organisers’ best efforts to deter the groundhogs from entering the track.

But PETA has urged that more must be done to protect the local wildlife.

"Alex Albon's decision to swerve to try to miss hitting a marmot on the track makes him a winner,” PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

“Showing both courage and compassion, he made the split-second choice to value the life of a vulnerable animal, and that wins him a place on the PETA podium.

"Other species don't understand racetracks or fast-moving cars - they're simply trying to go about their lives.

“PETA hopes this incident will prompt organisers to implement stronger deterrent measures to protect the animals who call these areas home and the drivers themselves.”

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Williams team principal James Volwes revealed that Albon was upset to have hit a groundhog.

"I mean, his initial reaction is obviously frustration, because he was quick, up on Carlos, and his pace was looking good - and he needs this session. In these sprint sessions, you get 60 minutes, that's it, and to lose over half of it is frustrating," Volwes told Sky Sports F1.

"Back in the garage, he's more worried about his mum that suspects he's going to have to pay to adopt a family of marmots, because that is a consequence of that.”

Albon qualified 18th for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, three places behind Williams team-mate Carlos Sainz

PETA demands F1 Canadian GP action after Alex Albon's groundhog crash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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