F1 Canadian GP sprint: Why Lewis Hamilton avoided penalty and corner cut disparity explained

Lewis Hamilton avoided punishment from Formula 1’s governing body the FIA despite leaving the track during the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton engaged in a battle for fourth place with Oscar Piastri throughout the 23-lap sprint after getting the jump on the McLaren driver with a better start.

Piastri applied pressure to Hamilton in the closing stages, with the Ferrari driver escaping a brush with the Wall of Champions. At one point, Hamilton skipped the Turn 13 chicane and remained ahead of Piastri.

Hamilton ended up sixth in the sprint

The incident was investigated by the stewards but no further action was taken.

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Earlier in the sprint, Nico Hulkenberg was given a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the same corner in a battle with Liam Lawson.

The stewards noted a crucial difference in the two incidents and deemed Hamilton had not gained a “lasting advantage”, unlike Hulkenberg

"Car 44 was in front of Car 81 on the approach to Turn 13 and left the track, drove through the chicane and rejoined, in front of Car 81,” the stewards explained.

“However this incident differs from the previous incident in this Session involving Cars 27 and 30 in that Car 81 was not in an overtaking position on Car 44.

“Accordingly Car 44 was not deemed by the Stewards to be “defending” its position hence was not deemed to gain a lasting advantage, consistent with the Driving Standards Guidelines.

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“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 5 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

On the Hulkenberg/Lawson incident, the stewards said: "The Stewards deemed Car 27 was “defending” its position.

“The Stewards determine that Car 27 gained a sporting advantage in position and that this advantage was not relinquished. Consistent with the Driving Standards Guidelines this is deemed to be a breach and the base line penalty of 10 seconds is applied.”

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Hamilton would go on to lose fourth to Piastri in the closing stages, while Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc also swept by as he advantageously capitalised on the scrap ahead of him to grab fifth, with Hamilton left to settle with P6.

"Oscar Piastri got alongside me in the last corner and basically overtake me, From that, I lost that last position to Charles Leclerc,” Hamilton summarised afterwards.

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