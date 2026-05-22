F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the sprint
The full starting grid for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint, following sprint qualifying in Montreal.
This is the full starting gird for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race.
George Russell edged Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli to take the sprint pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Russell pipped Antonelli to an important pole by just 0.068s in SQ3 as the Silver Arrows locked out the front row.
Lando Norris headed an all-McLaren second row, three tenths down on the Mercedes pair.
The two Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc came next in fifth and sixth.
The two-by-two order continued with Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar seventh and eighth.
F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad took ninth for Racing Bulls on his first visit to Canada, ahead of Carlos Sainz, who completed the top-10 for Williams.
Fernando Alonso crashed out in SQ1 but still starts 16th on the grid for Aston Martin.
The back of the grid will be formed of Alex Albon and Liam Lawson, who both failed to take part in sprint qualifying after issues in practice.
|2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|22
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team