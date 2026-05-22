F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the sprint

The full starting grid for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint, following sprint qualifying in Montreal.

Russell has two previous poles in Canada
Russell has two previous poles in Canada
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This is the full starting gird for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race. 

George Russell edged Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli to take the sprint pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix. 

Russell pipped Antonelli to an important pole by just 0.068s in SQ3 as the Silver Arrows locked out the front row. 

Lando Norris headed an all-McLaren second row, three tenths down on the Mercedes pair. 

The two Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc came next in fifth and sixth. 

The two-by-two order continued with Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar seventh and eighth. 

F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad took ninth for Racing Bulls on his first visit to Canada, ahead of Carlos Sainz, who completed the top-10 for Williams. 

Fernando Alonso crashed out in SQ1 but still starts 16th on the grid for Aston Martin. 

The back of the grid will be formed of Alex Albon and Liam Lawson, who both failed to take part in sprint qualifying after issues in practice. 

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
21Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
22Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the sprint
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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