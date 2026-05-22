F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the sprint

This is the full starting gird for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race.

George Russell edged Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli to take the sprint pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell pipped Antonelli to an important pole by just 0.068s in SQ3 as the Silver Arrows locked out the front row.

Lando Norris headed an all-McLaren second row, three tenths down on the Mercedes pair.

The two Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc came next in fifth and sixth.

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The two-by-two order continued with Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar seventh and eighth.

F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad took ninth for Racing Bulls on his first visit to Canada, ahead of Carlos Sainz, who completed the top-10 for Williams.

Fernando Alonso crashed out in SQ1 but still starts 16th on the grid for Aston Martin.

The back of the grid will be formed of Alex Albon and Liam Lawson, who both failed to take part in sprint qualifying after issues in practice.

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 21 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 22 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team

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