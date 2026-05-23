F1 legend Alain Prost injured in violent home robbery by masked gang

F1 legend Alain Prost was the victim of a robbery in his home, according to reports.

Four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost's home was burgled
Four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost's home was burgled
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Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost was injured during a robbery at his home, according to reports.

Swiss publication Blick claims Prost, 71, suffered a head injury during a violent raid of his home in Nyon by a masked gang.

Police have confirmed a family was targeted by robbers at around 8:30am on Tuesday, but the victims’ identities have not been released.

Prost won his fourth world title with Williams in 1993
Prost won his fourth world title with Williams in 1993

The report stated that Prost’s son was forced to open a safe in their home.

“According to the first elements of the investigation, on Tuesday morning, May 19, several hooded individuals entered the house,” a police statement read.

"Once inside, they threatened the occupants and slightly injured a family member in the head, in circumstances that remain to be established.

"The perpetrators then forced another family member to open a safe before fleeing with loot, the precise inventory of which is being evaluated.”

Blick reported that Prost was “visibly shaken by this brutal intrusion” and that he has since left the home which is located along the shores of Lake Geneva, around 25km north of the city.

F1 great Prost won four world titles in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993 during a 13-year career in which he drove for McLaren, Renault, Ferrari, and Williams.

Prost and Senna's rivalry was the stuff of F1 legend
Prost and Senna's rivalry was the stuff of F1 legend

Only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, who are each tied with seven titles, and five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, have more world championships than Prost.

Prost had a legendary rivalry with three-time world champion Ayrton Senna. 

In this article

F1 legend Alain Prost injured in violent home robbery to masked gang
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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