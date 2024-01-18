Hamilton has enjoyed a plethora of success during his F1 career, winning over 100 races.

During his time, Hamilton had the pleasure of driving some of the most dominant cars in his F1 history.

Most notably, the Mercedes W11 from 2020 - which is widely-regarded as the fastest car in F1 history due to its ridiculous levels of downforce.

The COVID-hit campaign meant the W11 didn’t get the chance to tackle high-speed venues such as Suzuka or the Circuit of the Americas.

However, when asked what his favourite F1 car is, he picked one of the iconic McLaren’s - the MP4/4.

The MP4/4 won all but one of the races in 1988 as Ayrton Senna beat Alain Prost to the title.

Hamilton got the opportunity to drive his idol’s championship winning machine back in 2009 on BBC show 'Top Gear'.

"Probably my favourite one was driving Ayrton Senna's MP4/4," Hamilton said.

"I think the cars back then were a lot less aero efficient.

"It was more like a go-kart back then, because they literally had big huge tyres with mechanical grip."