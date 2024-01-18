Ford’s bullish update on preparations ahead of F1 2026 Red Bull tie-up

The American car giant is teaming up with Red Bull to part-fund their engine from 2026 as it returns to the sport after an absence of more than two decades.

Red Bull are preparing their new Powertrains division to design and manufacture an in-house power unit for F1’s new regulations in two years’ time.

And Ford CEO Jim Farley insists its preparations with Red Bull are “on track”.

“I had a chance to spend a lot of time with the team in Milton Keynes, and with Adrian Newey, and I think we're on track,” Farley is quoted by Motorsport.com.

“2026, even though it sounds like a long way away, we have a lot of work to do on the powertrain, but I'm really happy with the progress. I wish I could tell you more, but I would say we're on track.”

Red Bull have won both the drivers’ and constructors’ world championships in the last two seasons to cement themselves as F1’s current dominant force.

Max Verstappen claimed his third consecutive world title in record-breaking fashion last year, winning 19 of the 22 races.

“We have got the best frickin' team that's involved. I mean, we’ve got the best drivers, we’ve got the best technical support,” A confident Farley added.

“We have the best of Ford around the globe to support them. But the team, the powertrain team that they're building in Milton Keynes, is like absolutely, top notch.

“We're going first class to the very top of the podium.”