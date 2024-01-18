Porsche still ‘interested’ in F1 despite failed Red Bull link-up

Porsche were in talks with Red Bull about entering F1 for 2026 - when the new engine regulations are introduced.

Talks ultimately stalled, with Red Bull opting to build their own power unit in collaboration with Ford.

Audi, who are part of the Volkswagen Group like Porsche, will enter F1 in 2026, taking over the existing Sauber (Stake) outfit.

Speaking to Blackbook Motorsport, Dresier confirmed Porsche are still interested, but will focus on Formula E and the World Endurance Championship for now.

“Motorsport will always be at the core of our brand identity,” he said.

“Formula 1 remains an interesting racing series for us.

“For the next few years, we are concentrating on the current factory programmes with the Porsche 963 in WEC and the IMSA series, as well as in Formula E with the Porsche 99X Electric.

"There, we want to fight for overall victories.

“That is our tradition and our main focus, and we do not comment on speculation beyond that.”