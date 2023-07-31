Prost, a four-time F1 world champion, was previously critical of Alpine when he left his role as a special advisor to the Estone-based outfit amid a major restructure at the start of 2022.

It is understood that a fall out with Rossi, who was moved to “special projects” at Alpine and replaced as CEO, prompted Prost’s departure from the Renault-owned team he used to drive for.

"During my years at Renault, how many times have I heard in the corridors of the headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, that F1 was a simple sport that could be run from home by men in place,” he told L’Equipe newspaper.

"Big mistake, as proven by the last of the leaders Laurent Rossi, from whom [Renault chief executive officer] Luca de Meo separated a week ago.

"Laurent Rossi is the finest example of the Dunning-Kruger Effect, that of an incapable leader who thinks he can overcome his incompetence by his arrogance and his lack of humanity towards his troops.

"[Rossi] thought he had understood everything from the start, when he was totally mistaken.”

Prost said he hopes the sudden exits of team principal Otmar Szafnauer and long-serving sporting director Alan Permane would act as an “electroshock” to the underperforming team.

"I love this team and seeing it in this state today saddens and distresses me,” he added.

Prost claims Alpine are suffering from too much corporate interference and contrasted their fortunes with successful teams of the past.

“Ferrari worked with Jean Todt relying on Ross Brawn and Michael Schumacher; Mercedes enjoyed success with Toto Wolff backed by Niki Lauda and James Allison with Lewis Hamilton spearheading,” he continued.

"Red Bull, even if it is not backed by a major manufacturer, does the same. It is Christian Horner and Adrian Newey who manage for their two drivers, Sebastian Vettel and now Max Verstappen.

"And in these three cases, there was a strong president who was completely involved in F1 to support the action taken: Luca di Montezemolo, Dieter Zetsche and Dietrich Mateschitz.

"They had the codes of F1, the agility and flexibility to let their men make the decisions."

The Renault F1 works team won back-to-back world titles with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006 when Flavio Briatore was at the helm.