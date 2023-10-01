The 10 richest F1 drivers of all-time

F1 is a sport that rewards its drivers handsomely, as the luxury properties in Monaco can attest to.

There is no shortage of money flowing about in the big-time deals that current F1 drivers are tied to, and that icons of previous eras enjoyed.

Many of the F1 drivers with the biggest net worths have seen their finances accrue over many, many years.

These are the richest F1 drivers of all-time, according to figures estimated by GQ earlier this year.

10. Alain Prost - £78m

The Frenchman also held the record for the most F1 grand prix wins until, many years later, Michael Schumacher smashed it.

Prost won four F1 championships but also had a career full of controversy.

His rivalry with Ayrton Senna is the stuff of legend.

9. Eddie Irvine - £93m

The Northern Irishman competed in F1 between 1993 and 2002, and was the 1999 runner-up representing Ferrari.

Irvine also built a mega-successful property portfolio which contributed to his net worth.

8. Mario Andretti - £101m

The American won Formula One, IndyCar, Daytona 500, Nascar and World Sportscar Championship races.

The Andretti name could yet return to F1, as a team run by Mario’s son Michael.

7. Sebastian Vettel - £109m

The German is a four-time F1 champion after spearheading Red Bull’s first run of success in the sport.

A later run with Ferrari failed to yield much on-track joy - but it did heavily contribute to Vettel’s bank balance.

He ended his F1 career last year after two seasons at Aston Martin, although he might be tempted into a racing return in the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

6. Jenson Button - £117m

The 2009 F1 world champion was on a massive contract while at McLaren, who he joined after his title-winning success with Brawn.

Button has a host of business interests outside of F1. He also works as a TV broadcaster for Sky.

5. Niki Lauda - £157m

The legendary driver won three F1 championships, driving for McLaren and Ferrari most notably.

He also wrote books, owned and sold an airline, and was the inspiration alongside James Hunt for the film ‘Rush’.

4. Kimi Raikkonen - £143m

A staggeringly big contract when he first drove for Ferrari put the Iceman in the upper echelon of F1 earners.

Raikkonen has invested into property and also drove in the World Rally Championship and NASCAR, and is now a team principal in motocross.

3. Fernando Alonso - £204m

Still going strong in 2023, Alonso’s longevity in F1 is the reason for his hefty net worth. The two-time world champion has notably driven for Renault, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine and now Aston Martin.

2. Lewis Hamilton - £223m

Many years of lucrative F1 contracts - justified by his seven world championships - has totted up Hamilton’s bank balance. The new deal he penned to stay at Mercedes for two more years will boost it further. He also has major investments in the business world including at the Denver Broncos, and a vegan burger company worth £100m.

1. Michael Schumacher - £472m

The all-time sporting legend saw his record seven F1 titles equalled by Hamilton. His spell at Ferrari remains iconic in F1, but is also one of the greatest periods by any sportsman at any team.