Household name sports brand tipped to become AlphaTauri sponsor
AlphaTauri will reportedly bring in Adidas as their new title sponsor.
Red Bull’s sister team has also been linked to welcoming Hugo Boss, the fashion brand, as a title sponsor but now Adidas are in pole position, Sky Germany report.
"As a matter of principle, we do not participate in speculation," a spokesman for Adidas told the German Press Agency.
Björn Gulden was appointed Adidas CEO in 2022 but, during his time at Puma, he had a close relationship with F1.
Puma signed an exclusive trackside deal with Formula 1 during his time in charge.
AlphaTauri, who are set for a name change in 2024, could now benefit from Adidas’ massive reputation.
They have confirmed Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as their driver line-up for next year.