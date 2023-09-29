Household name sports brand tipped to become AlphaTauri sponsor

Red Bull’s sister team has also been linked to welcoming Hugo Boss, the fashion brand, as a title sponsor but now Adidas are in pole position, Sky Germany report.

"As a matter of principle, we do not participate in speculation," a spokesman for Adidas told the German Press Agency.

Björn Gulden was appointed Adidas CEO in 2022 but, during his time at Puma, he had a close relationship with F1.

Puma signed an exclusive trackside deal with Formula 1 during his time in charge.

AlphaTauri, who are set for a name change in 2024, could now benefit from Adidas’ massive reputation.

They have confirmed Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as their driver line-up for next year.