One F1 driver tipped as mega-money target to become the face of Audi

McLaren driver Norris is widely accepted as among the top talents of the emerging generation, and he has secured four podium finishes this season, including at both of the past two rounds.

He is tied to his team in a lucrative contract which runs until the end of 2025, before the new F1 regulations and Audi join the sport in 2026.

“Norris is the Jude Bellingham of Formula 1 in transfer terms. If he were a footballer, he’d be in the £100m category,” Sky’s Slater said.

“He’s young, talented, marketable as well.

“Consider another couple of factors - he’s McLaren’s senior driver now, he’s in his sixth year at the team, five years as an F1 driver but they had him in development terms too. He’s the leader of the team.

“The other big question in terms of what his transfer value is - does he have a release clause in his contract?

“Not to my knowledge to any great degree, as far as I know, which means anyone wanting to sign him up would have to pay top dollar for his services.

“Are McLaren ready to let him go? Absolutely not.

“Is there a team out there that needs to sign Norris? Maybe not right now.

“Ferrari seem to be well enough covered. Mercedes look like they will continue to work with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for the years ahead. Max Verstappen is firmly ensconced at Red Bull.

“Audi could be interesting in a couple of years time. When they come into Formula 1 they will want a big name to be the face of the team.

“Might Norris fit the bill in that regard? Might he link up again with his former boss at McLaren, Andreas Seidl?

“A lot depends on where McLaren are at in a couple of years time.

“Lando, I’ve been speaking to him face-to-face and I have no reason to doubt what he says, he says that he’s fully prepared to see out his contract.

“He’s ready to wait, even if it takes until the last year of his contract, for McLaren to fight for wins and maybe championships.

“In F1 we don’t often see teams chasing after drivers. It’s more often drivers chasing after a fast car. I think that will be the case for Norris too.”