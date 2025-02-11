‘I don’t accept it’ - Alain Prost attacks Ayrton Senna mini-series

Alain Prost has hit out at the biographical mini-series about F1 legend Ayrton Senna.

The six-part series - called Senna - is a biographical sports drama based on the three-time world champion who won the 1988, 1990 and 1991 world titles for McLaren.

Senna was tragically killed while racing for Williams after a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Prost and Senna endured a fierce rivalry which went down in F1 folklore as one of the greatest of all time.

Following Prost’s retirement, the pair put their spectacular on-track battles to one side and became friends.

Four-time world champion Prost, 69, has criticised the makers of the Netflix series, which has been met with mixed reviews since its release last November.

"I'm sure Ayrton wouldn't like it, not least because it shows a lack of sensitivity," Prost told RMC Motori

"It's a great story and you shouldn't tell things that weren't true out of thin air.

"If you have to do something commercial, it's not nice to do it in Senna's name. I don't like it and I don't accept it.”

Senna was filmed in partnership with his family. Ayrton’s sister Viviane said in 2020 that “it is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him.

“The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented.”

Prost was also critical of the 2010 Senna documentary film that achieved widespread acclaim from fans and critics.

“I resent the film that was done,” Prost said. “They could have really told a fabulous story, because there was what happened when we were racing and then after [I retired].

“The film claims his last message ‘I miss you Alain’ was fake. Well I think the film was fake.”