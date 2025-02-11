Valtteri Bottas explains Kimi Antonelli “mentor” role after Mercedes return

Valtteri Bottas has vowed to help Andrea Kimi Antonelli during his rookie F1 season after making a return to Mercedes as their reserve driver.

After being overlooked by Sauber for this year, Bottas returned to Mercedes as their reserve and test driver.

The Finn will stand in for Antonelli or George Russell should they be unable to participate in an F1 race weekend this year.

For Bottas, he will be keen to impress as he looks to get back on the grid in 2026, potentially with Cadillac.

Earlier this year, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff detailed his plan for Bottas to “mentor” Antonelli through his rookie year.

At 18, Antonelli is the youngest driver on the F1 grid, with limited single-seater experience under his belt.

Speaking at the launch of Mercedes’ partnership with Adidas, Bottas explained his role with the team for 2025.

“I think mentor isn’t too far off,” Bottas told Sky Sports. “When you’re a rookie, when you join the sport, there’s so many new things you’ve got to learn.

“I can definitely help with that. My job is to try and help the team the best I can. Kimi is a rookie so he will probably have more questions than George.

“The team will have an extra pair of hands during the race weekend looking at the data, looking at the driving lines, stuff like that.

“I will be involved in all of the meetings - technical stuff - and help a lot in the simulator. So things like that. It’s going to be a busy year. A different one for me but looking forward.”

Will Bottas return to the F1 grid in 2026?

Bottas remains hopeful he can return to the grid in 2026.

The Finn held talks with Sauber, Williams, and Haas but was unable to secure any of those seats.

Williams opted for Carlos Sainz, while Haas preferred a slightly younger option in Esteban Ocon.

Sauber decided they wanted a rookie alongside Nico Hulkenberg, signing F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

With an 11th team set to join the grid in 2026, Bottas might fancy his chances of a return with Cadillac.

However, the 10-time F1 grand prix winner will face stern competition to secure a seat with the American team.

One of the seats is likely going to be filled by an American driver.

Sergio Perez, Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen are also free agents.