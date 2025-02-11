‘No way to escape’ - Axed F1 star opens up on brutal sacking

Former F1 driver Nyck De Vries speaks about his brutal sacking after just 10 races.

Nyck De Vries raced for Red Bull's sister team
Nyck De Vries raced for Red Bull's sister team

Nyck De Vries has opened up about his brief stint in F1 before being brutally axed.

After scoring points on a last-minute dream debut for Williams at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix when Alex Albon was ruled out with appendicitis, De Vries earned a full-time drive with Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTaura for 2023 following Pierre Gasly’s decision to leave for Alpine.

The Dutchman endured a difficult start to life at AlphaTaura and was ultimately replaced by Red Bull reserve Daniel Ricciardo just 10 races into the season.

“I guess I didn’t really come up to speed quickly enough,” De Vries told the Cool Room podcast. “I think there were some situations where the coin could have easily [landed] in my favour, but it didn’t.

“Ultimately, let’s say my bosses didn’t think it was good enough for the time I was there, and they decided to replace me. It was a challenging time because there were a lot of talks publicly about it, and I wasn’t really aware of anything. At least there wasn’t really much of a dialogue with me, personally.

“You pick up everything through the media. During F1 weekends you speak a lot to the media, so basically every weekend since maybe my second weekend, I’d just arrived and I had to answer questions about my future, which felt a little bit out of place – but that’s how it went or can go.”

De Vries was sacked after just 10 races
De Vries was sacked after just 10 races

2019 Formula 2 champion De Vries admitted he struggled to cope with the pressure amid relentless scrutiny in the media.

“You obviously have the media, so you have external kind of pressure, but you also have internal pressure, and every team deals with that differently. When you have both, it becomes basically a double up,” he explained.

“Everywhere you are, you almost feel like they [the media] look at you and they, I wouldn’t say attack you, but you feel that they write and talk about it 24/7, so when you are walking in the paddock, when you are moving within that ecosystem, everyone knows about it and you can’t hide from it.

“Even though you would like to, there is no way to escape. The way I tried to deal with it was just to ignore it and not to read anything – I just stopped reading any news. But you still kind of know it’s there.”

The 30-year-old, who went to become a champion in Formula E, said he was both “hurt” and “a little bit relieved” following his F1 departure.

“It was kind of painful to lose out on something that you’ve been dreaming of for so long, so quickly and prematurely,” he added. “I felt hurt, but equally, in a way, a little bit relieved.”

Helmut Marko described De Vries as his “biggest mistake” of his tenure as Red Bull’s motorsport advisor.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
25m ago
McLaren ties down key F1 aerodynamicist with bumper contract
McLaren beat Ferrari and Red Bull to F1 title glory last year
MotoGP News
33m ago
Johann Zarco analyses Honda's beneficial revised engine
Johann Zarco, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
BSB News
51m ago
Peter Hickman breaks silence after FHO Racing split to tease more news
Peter Hickman
F1 News
1h ago
How Haas plan to avoid conflict with refreshed F1 2025 line-up
Haas have a new line up for F1 2025
F1 News
1h ago
‘I don’t accept it’ - Alain Prost attacks Ayrton Senna mini-series
Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna were great F1 rivals

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas explains Kimi Antonelli “mentor” role after Mercedes F1 return
Valtteri Bottas with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli
Moto3 News
2h ago
Moto3 replacement announced for Marc Marquez protege
Jakob Rosenthaler. Credit: Aspar Team.
F1 News
2h ago
‘No way to escape’ - Axed F1 star opens up on brutal sacking
Nyck De Vries raced for Red Bull's sister team
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jorge Martin's Buriram MotoGP test absence “affects everyone” at Aprilia
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
3h ago
Raul Fernandez: “Lucky, one of the biggest crashes of my life”
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test