Max Verstappen drops major hint about F1 future amid 2027 engine proposal

Max Verstappen has heavily suggested that he will stay in Formula 1 next year if proposed engine changes are pushed through.

After the Japanese Grand Prix in March, four-time world champion Verstappen cast major doubt over his future with the bombshell that he was considering walking away from F1 due to his dissatisfaction with the changes to the engine regulations this season.

But Verstappen, who has been the most vocal critic of the changes, having made a series of disparaging comments and quit threats, has hinted that he will continue racing in F1 following an agreement to tweak the engine hardware.

Verstappen's upgraded Red Bull grabbed attention in Miami

If it goes ahead, the current near-50-50 power split would be shifted closer to 60-40 in 2027.

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Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen said the proposal is “definitely what the sport needs” and “the minimum I was hoping for”.

“It’s definitely heading into a very positive direction,” said the Dutchman, who is under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028.

“It was the minimum I was hoping for and I think it’s really nice that that’s want to do. It’s definitely what the sport needs.”

Asked if it would boost his chances of staying in F1, Verstappen replied: “Yeah definitely. I just want a good product in Formula 1 and that will for sure improve the product.

“What I said before with the changes that will happen hopefully next year, that will help a lot, because I’ve always said it doesn’t matter if I have a good car or not, it’s just the product.

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“I think the product will improve like that and naturally then the enjoyment will go up.”

Verstappen has found enjoyment racing GT cars © Red Bull Content Pool

When pressed to clarify whether he meant he would definitely be racing in F1 next year, Verstappen responded: “It will make the product better, so that means that I'm happier and that's what I want to be able to continue in Formula 1.

“I'm not ‘yes or no’, it doesn't matter. For me, I'm happy where I'm at, the team is really progressing and that's also very exciting to see.

“I always wanted to continue anyway but I always wanted to see change and I think the change that's coming now is definitely very, very positive - or I would say almost back to normal. So that's good.”

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However, Verstappen is wary that the changes may not happen and hopes they are not derailed by F1 team politicking.

“That's why we have to wait and see until it's fully confirmed,” he cautioned. “But that definitely needs to happen.”