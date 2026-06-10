FIA announces 60/40 F1 engine power split pushed back to 2028

Formula 1 power unit rule changes have been agreed, with a move to a 60/40 split between ICE and electrical power now to be staggered over two seasons.

The changes were agreed after the latest discussions between F1, the FIA and the teams and the PU manufacturers, including future entrant General Motors, after it was announced last month that a move to 60/40 from the current 53/47 had been agreed in principle.

However, there was resistance from several manufacturers to making such a big change for 2027.

Gasly got ahead of Hadjar at the restart

Instead, in 2027 the maximum ICE power will increase from 400kW to 420kW, via a 5% increase in fuel flow.

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MGU-K power will decrease from 350kW to 300kW, creating a 58:42 split.

In 2028 ICE power will increase to 450kW, with a 13% fuel flow increase compared to 2026, while MGU-K power will stay at 300kW.

That creates the 60/40 split that the series has been aiming for.

Maximum harvesting power will go from the current 350kW to 375kW in 2027 and 400kW in 2028, while the 350kW overtake mode will remain unchanged throughout.

Staggering the change also gives teams more opportunity to design and build chassis with 13% more fuel capacity for 2028.

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In a statement, the FIA said: “The proposed changes are intended to address issues related to energy management and fuel energy flow characteristics and make qualifying more flat out, while not impacting the positive and exciting racing generated by the new regulations.



“The package introduces a staged rebalancing of Internal Combustion Engine and Energy Recovery System contribution across the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

“It includes targeted adjustments to internal combustion engine output, fuel energy flow and energy recovery system deployment, together with increased flexibility in energy management.

“Supporting measures relating to power unit supply conditions, race operations and the relevant financial regulations are also included.”

The FIA stressed that the changes have been made with the support of all parties.

2027/2028 F1 power unit rule changes © F1

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“The 2026 Formula 1 regulations were developed and agreed in close partnership between the FIA, FOM, teams, OEMs and Power Unit Manufacturers,” said the statement.

“These latest amendments reflect the continuation of this collaboration with all stakeholders working collectively to refine the framework and address identified operational challenges.



“The FIA will now expedite the formal approval process to provide all parties with early clarity and sufficient time to adapt to the revised requirements.”

The changes have to be formally approved by the World Motor Sport Council on 23 June.