FIA abolishes presidential term limits under Ben Sulayem

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has gotten his wish with presidential term limits abolished

Ben Sulayem and Domenicali on the F1 Abu Dhabi grid
Ben Sulayem and Domenicali on the F1 Abu Dhabi grid
© XPB Images
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The FIA has approved a proposal set forward by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to abolish term limits, meaning he can remain in power beyond the previous cap. 

FIA presidents have until now been limited to serving three terms of four years, ensuring a regular transition of power and ideas.

However, Formula 1's governing body overwhelmingly voted in favour of abolishing this restriction, with a majority of over 90% in favour being reported following its Extraordinary General Assemblies in Macau.

Explaining the decision, the FIA says: "The term limits have been removed from FIA bodies, bringing them in line with the World Councils and the Senate. The structure of the Committees and Commissions attached to the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) has been simplified, such that: 

  • The terminology of the bodies reporting to the WMSC has been harmonised and referred to as Commissions
  • The election process of the Presidents, Vice-Presidents and members of the Commissions has been harmonised 

  • From now on, all Commissions will report directly to the WMSC"

    Mohammed Ben Sulayem, 2026 Miami F1
    Mohammed Ben Sulayem, 2026 Miami F1
    © XPB Images

While Ben Sulayem has been questioned in the F1 paddock in recent years, he is known to have support across a variety of national automobile clubs, with a core base of this in the Americas, Middle East, and North Africa regions.

The 64-year-old was controversially unchallenged in last year's elections, after a requirement to name your vice presidents from the six global regions. Bernie Ecclestone's wife, Fabiana Ecclestone, was the only candidate from South America, and as she was already part of Ben Sulayem's team, this essentially denied a presidential challenge. 

"The decisions approved by our Members here today reflect the continued progress we are making together as a Federation," said Ben Sulayem. 

"Through stronger governance, financial discipline and a clear long-term vision, we are building an FIA that is better equipped to support our Members, strengthen our championships, and deliver for motorsport and mobility worldwide.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
© XPB Images

“These outcomes are the result of collaboration across our global community. As we look ahead, we remain focused on creating new opportunities, increasing participation, advancing innovation, and ensuring the FIA continues to grow as a strong, sustainable and trusted federation for the future.”

While the cap has been removed, there remains a statute in place that means an incumbent cannot remain in position after turning 70. 

Other roles that have seen term limits removed are the president of the anti-doping committee, and the head of the F1 cost-cap committee.

In this article

FIA abolishes presidential term limits under Ben Sulayem
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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