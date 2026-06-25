George Russell makes “huge threat” admission about Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in F1 2026 title race

George Russell says Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari threaten Mercedes' F1 title hopes.

Russell admits Hamilton and Ferrari are a serious threat to Mercedes
Russell admits Hamilton and Ferrari are a serious threat to Mercedes
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George Russell has admitted that Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are a “huge threat” to Mercedes’ hopes of winning the 2026 Formula 1 world championship. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton convincingly beat Russell to clinch his and Ferrari’s first victory in nearly two years last time out at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, marking a spectacular maiden win in red. 

The result, coupled with a late retirement for championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, saw Hamilton move just 41 points off the summit in the drivers’ standings with 15 races remaining in 2026. Russell is a further nine points behind and 50 adrift of his Mercedes team-mate. 

Russell congratulates Hamilton in parc ferme
Russell congratulates Hamilton in parc ferme

Heading into the eighth round of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix, Russell labelled a resurgent Hamilton and Ferrari as serious challengers for the title. 

“It's great to see Lewis back doing what he does best,” Russell said during Thursday’s FIA drivers’ press conference. 

“That's also just such an example of how challenging Formula 1 is, because the cars are so complex, the tyres are so complex, the power units are complex. Everything needs to click. And if one thing isn't clicking, you can't get the most out of yourself. 

“People were writing him off last year or even the year we were teammates in in '24. Is he too old? Is he this? Is he that? And then he's been smashing it for the last four or five races. 

“It just shows that you don't forget how to drive overnight. You need yourself, your team, the set-up, the understanding of the tyres. Everything needs to click, and when it clicks, you fly. So that's where he is at the moment.

“For sure he is he is a big threat. Ferrari are a huge threat. Kimi is still very much the driver out front and is performing really incredibly and and consistently. But Ferrari feel like they're coming, and and Lewis is is at the forefront of that.” 

Asked if he is more nervous about an intra-team battle or fighting another team, Russell replied: “Neither makes me nervous. It makes me excited, to be honest, because the more people you're going head-to-head with, that's competition. 

“That is how it was for all of us when we were go-karting. You were never racing one competitor. There were three, four, five drivers who were all competing for wins. That's how Formula 1 should be, and that's what excites us. So I'm looking forward to it.”

Russell has been impressed by Ferrari's improvements
Russell has been impressed by Ferrari's improvements

Russell conceded he has also been left “surprised” by Ferrari’s aggressive development approach so early in the campaign. 

An eight-part upgrade package aided Hamilton’s victory charge in Barcelona, and the Italian outfit is primed to introduce its first ADUO-influenced engine update in Austria this weekend. 

“I definitely think it's a reality check because Ferrari have clearly had a great chassis this whole season,” Russell said. 

“Their power unit has been quite a bit behind us, but suddenly in Barcelona, they seem to have made a a step forward, so they were much closer to us in terms of their straight-line speed. 

“And they're bringing a lot of a lot of upgrades, which has been quite surprising for us. We've brought one upgrade this this season so far. We've got some in the pipeline, but Ferrari, McLaren, every couple of races are bringing bits to the car. 

“So we need to keep on pushing. I think every time a team is bringing a new bits to the car, they're making big steps forward.”

George Russell makes “huge threat” admission about Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in F1 2026 title race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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